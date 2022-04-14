ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Arts & Culture Egg Hunt: OKC Zoo, metro museums team up for discount and free tickets giveaway

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn1MM_0f9RcFMQ00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Several Oklahoma City organizations are holding an egg hunt Friday – but you won’t just find something sweet to eat, there will also be a treat for your wallet.

Starting at 11 a.m. on April 15, you can hop on over to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, the Oklahoma History Center, Science Museum Oklahoma, Oklahoma Contemporary, and Factory Obscura for your chance to win free tickets or discounts.

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

To participate, you can hunt on the grounds of your favorite organization listed above for eggs filled with candy and discounts or tickets!

Event officials say eggs are limited at each location, so they ask you please take only one egg per visitor.

Once you find your egg, you can take a picture and tag on social media with #OKCegghunt.

Happy Hunting!!

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma County, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art to display new exhibition that explores Mexican culture

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art will display a new exhibition that "explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization," according to a news release from the city.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#City Museum#Okc Zoo#The Oklahoma City Zoo#Oklahoma Contemporary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy