IAHR: Chad Jackson

WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton roads actor, dancer, and athlete is breaking barriers....

www.wavy.com

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Community Concerts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is opening up for live music just about everywhere you turn, and that’s the story for Portsmouth Community Concerts. They are finishing out their 83rd season of promoting appreciation for the performing arts. Susan Kalan has the details on what to expect...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

LGBT Life Center awarded $2Million from CDC to combat HIV in Black, Latinx men

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. LGBT Life Center awarded $2Million from CDC to combat …. Injuries reported after house explodes in Franklin. 3 injured following overnight shooting on Airline …. Injuries reported after house explodes in Franklin. 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson. Wild Baby Raccoon Rescue looking for...
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Carlyn Aasheim

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From a very young age, bagpiping intrigued the young mind of a local Hampton Roads resident. her parents thought it was something she’d grow out of. They didn’t’ understand why she held such a strong interest. Fast-forward to today and Carlyn Aasheim has made...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Fulfilling His Purpose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From Virginia Beach to the NFL and back, the journey has not been easy for Shamarko Thomas. To help make sense of it all, he has written a series of books that are now available:. Destined IV Greatness — the journal and the coloring book...
WAVY News 10

‘Jesus would not approve’: Targeted by an Alabama political ad, queer student and mother share their story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — She helped him with his costume. Her classmates did, too. Stitch by stitch, the senior at Magic City Acceptance Academy helped her history teacher become a Mardi Gras queen. The occasion was a drag show fundraiser to help the school’s history quiz bowl team attend a competition in Washington, D.C. The fundraiser was a student idea, the school’s principal said, and was successful. The quiz bowl team will head to D.C. next week.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

'Magic mushrooms' for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Matthew Butler spent 27 years in the Army, but it took a day in jail to convince him his post-traumatic stress disorder was out of control. The recently retired Green Beret had already tried antidepressants, therapy and a support dog. But his arrest for punching a hole in his father's wall after his family tried to stage an intervention in Utah made it clear none of it was working.
HEALTH
WAVY News 10

Norfolk looking to renovate Chrysler Hall with private money

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Norfolk looking to renovate Chrysler Hall with private …. Mayor Glover to take stage for Portsmouth State of …. Bayport wants to help people better manage finances, …. “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down”: Do your part …. Great Dismal...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Former VB council candidate talks $5M defamation lawsuit award

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Former VB council candidate talks $5M defamation …. Man dies after shooting on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton. Youngkin sued by news orgs over school tip line emails. Man seriously hurt in Norfolk shooting. Chesapeake sisters create learning network. Portsmouth’s Watson and Tech’s Aluma shine...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Glow-in-the-dark theater performance coming to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — All theater fans are invited to ‘glow’ see a glow-in-the-dark retelling of the Tortoise and the Hare. Lightwire Theater is bringing The New Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation to Hampton on April 23. The modern adaption of Aesop’s classic fable will explore how smartphones and video games affect everyday life.
HAMPTON, VA

