ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

Eggs All Over The Golden Triangle

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looks like an EGG-citing Easter weekend's on tap here in our Golden Triangle.First Baptist Church here in Shelby, will have their Easter egg...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
K96 FM

FREE Carnival FUN Comes 2 Sunburst

It'll be "FUN by the TON" tomorrow night, Thursday, up in the North Country, & it's all FREE. Sunburst Elementary School has issued a "Special" invitation to everyone to come on up to their Family Dun Night. The carnival activities begin at 5, in the gym, & there'll be pizza, drinks, BINGO & prizes to share in some downright friendly family fun. Please enter the building through the north cafeteria door. Don't worry about a thing, but students MUST be accompanied by a parent/guardian to attend.
SUNBURST, MT
K96 FM

Easter Services Under Our Big Sky

Some of our Golden Triangle Sunday Morning Easter services this Sunday, include the Shelby First Baptist Church EARLY service at 9, followed by breakfast at 9:45, along with an "additional" worship service at 11. The Pondera Valley Lutheran Church will be hosting a free will donation breakfast from 7, until 8, followed by an Easter service. Down in Valier, the United Methodist Church invites you to join them for the their annual Easter sunrise service at the Lake Frances Pavilion beginning at 6:15. Don't worry about a thing...in case of dicey weather, the services will be held at the church. Breakfast will follow at the church fellowship hall. Here's wishing you a happy & joyous Easter!
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

What Exactly Is Lent?

Lent's a 40 day season of prayer, fasting & almsgiving that commences every spring on Ash Wednesday, & concludes at sundown on Holy Thursday. Even though we're called to keep away from luxuries, practice some self-discipline & fast in some ways, this DOESN'T mean we can't enjoy some fellowship & a tasty lunch. New Life Church here in Shelby, will be hosting a beautiful Lenten Lunch this Thursday, from noon until 1. Happy Easter, & hope you can stop by New Life Thursday afternoon...
SHELBY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Golden Triangle#Easter Weekend#City Park#Swimming Pool#First Baptist Church
K96 FM

Happy Trails To You…On Line This Year

Fasten your seatbelts & get set for the 2022 Lewis & Clark Foundation's "17 Annual Trail Mixer" auction. It's all going to be fine & ONLINE this year. Auction dates begin next Tuesday, the 19th, & will conclude at 8,next Friday night, the 22nd. The Lewis & Clark Foundation's Kelly Paladino, Director of Sales & Special Events will be joining me THIS Friday afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show to share with us a truly amazing selection of fine art, food & dining, gift baskets & package, one-of-a-kind collectables, weekend getaways, outdoor adventures & some AMAZING vacation experiences. that will be up for grabs. It's fun & easy with proceeds going to benefit the Lewis & Clark Foundation along with the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Why not register now at charityauiction.bid/trailmixer 2022.
SHOPPING
K96 FM

SPRING Into Utterback On Wednesday

Utterback School in Conrad, will be hosting a spring open house Wednesday (4/13) afternoon from noon until 4. The public's invited to join in. You'll have an opportunity to enjoy the students giving presentations on the Montana Ecosystem, Corps of Discover & a real wax museum. Hope you see you on Wednesday. What better way to spring into spring in our Golden Triangle.
CONRAD, MT
KATU.com

Easter Crafts

It's not too late to add a little Easter decor to your home! Craft expert, artist and author Amy Latta joined us to show how to create three fun, seasonal crafts:. Click on the above links for complete craft instructions. To learn more about all things crafty, visit Amy's website.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conrad, MT
City
Shelby, MT
Star News Group

Kid’s trout tourney returns after two years lost to COVID-19

SPRING LAKE  — More than 2,000 people took to Spring Lake for this year’s Shark River Surf Anglers tournament on April 9, where children ages 15 and younger got to compete for prizes by catching trout. In preparation for the tournament, the Shark River Surf Anglers put 500 trout into the lake at Spring Lake on April 2, with the help of volunteer youngsters.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
413
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy