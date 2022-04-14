Eggs All Over The Golden Triangle

Fasten your seatbelts & get set for the 2022 Lewis & Clark Foundation's "17 Annual Trail Mixer" auction. It's all going to be fine & ONLINE this year. Auction dates begin next Tuesday, the 19th, & will conclude at 8,next Friday night, the 22nd. The Lewis & Clark Foundation's Kelly Paladino, Director of Sales & Special Events will be joining me THIS Friday afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show to share with us a truly amazing selection of fine art, food & dining, gift baskets & package, one-of-a-kind collectables, weekend getaways, outdoor adventures & some AMAZING vacation experiences. that will be up for grabs. It's fun & easy with proceeds going to benefit the Lewis & Clark Foundation along with the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Why not register now at charityauiction.bid/trailmixer 2022.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO