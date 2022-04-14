Former South Carolina sheriff released from prison

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis has been released from prison.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Lewis was released on April 1.

Lewis was found guilty by a jury of one count of misconduct of a public officer in October of 2019.

This charge stemmed from the then-sheriff going on a 2017 budget trip to Charlotte with his former assistant, Savannah Nabors.

Nabors claimed that Lewis had possibly drugged her and that she woke up to having sex with him during the trip. Lewis stated that during the trip, he had consensual sex with Nabors, and that it was initiated by her.

A settlement was reached in March 2019. Nabors was paid $100,000 by the South Carolina Insurance Fund.

Lewis appealed his conviction in October 2020, but the appeal was denied last August.

Lewis returned to prison to serve the rest of his sentence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.