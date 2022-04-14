ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Judge cuts the payout in a Black former Tesla contractor's racial discrimination suit

By Rina Torchinsky
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Vutb_0f9RbhqR00

A federal judge has slashed a Black former contract worker's payout to $15 million — from $137 million — in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla.

Owen Diaz, who worked as a contract elevator operator at the automaker's factory in Fremont, Calif., sued the company in 2017, alleging that he was subjected to racial discrimination.

After a federal jury in San Francisco ordered Tesla to pay Diaz $137 million last year, Tesla challenged the verdict.

On Wednesday, Judge William Orrick cut the award to $15 million.

"That's the maximum," Larry Organ, Diaz' lawyer and founder of the California Civil Rights Law Group, told NPR. "It wasn't because [the judge] found anything wrong with what Mr. Diaz said or that Mr. Diaz wasn't injured or anything like that. It's just based on a comparison."

Diaz testified that employees called him the N-word among other racial slurs. A Tesla supervisor called him the N-word "more than 30 times," Diaz testified, according to court documents obtained by NPR.

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing is also suing Tesla over alleged racism and harassment of Black employees in the same factory.

"The evidence was disturbing. The jury heard that the Tesla factory was saturated with racism," Orrick wrote in his order.

Hearing the word once can be "devastating," Orrick writes, and Diaz and other employees heard it "repeatedly and frequently" in the factory.

Despite Diaz' complaints, his employers did little to put a stop to it, the judge wrote. The emotional effects on Diaz were profound, Orrick added.

"All of this leads me to conclude that this is not, as Tesla attempts to frame it, a case of 'garden variety' emotional distress that was 'fortunately mild and short-lived,' " the judge wrote.

Tesla said the facts in the case didn't justify the verdict

In a message to employees last year that was shared on the company blog, a Tesla executive outlined what the jury heard and said the company believes "these facts don't justify the verdict."

" ... We do recognize that in 2015 and 2016 we were not perfect," then-Vice President of People Valerie Capers Workman wrote. "We're still not perfect."

Workman added, "we will continue to remind everyone who enters the Tesla workplace that any discriminatory slurs – no matter the intent or who is using them – will not be tolerated."

Organ, who represented Diaz, said it is gratifying to see the judge recognize the gravity of the racism that his client experienced at Tesla.

"Mr. Diaz showed great courage in standing up to a corporation like Tesla, which was fighting tooth and nail to beat him," Organ told NPR. "Mr. Diaz's accomplishment should not be forgotten just based on a reduction in the verdict on legal principles."

Starting Wednesday, Diaz has 30 days to file a notice whether he accepts or rejects the amended judgements, according to court documents.

Tesla did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Comments / 45

Kai Nash
1d ago

They owe him $122 million. The higher penalty sends corporations a message and reduces the probability that this kind of this continues to happen. On $15m, he’ll be fortunate to walk away with $3.5m, net.

Reply(7)
8
Michael Dixon
1d ago

Why doesn't the author explain why the judge made that decision? This isn't a story, it's a snippet

Reply(1)
6
Lee Braun
1d ago

Now he can quit.LOL White folks would call Jesus the same word if they knew the truth.

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fremont, CA
Government
Fremont, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
City
Fremont, CA
Local
California Government
Gillian Sisley

Stepmom Refuses to Apologize for Racist Comments About Stepdaughter

Is there ever a case when a racist comment is warranted?. Records from the United States Bureau of Census have found that over 1,300 new families are formed every day. That data makes up about 16% of total families in the US operating in blended homes. However, statistics also show that 60%-70% of marriages that have kids from a former marriage will not succeed.
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Npr#Tesla Factory#Racism
Daily Mail

Canadian Home Depot is slammed for posting staff notice that warned about 'white privilege' and included a checklist for workers who are 'white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual'

A Home Depot in Canada has sparked calls for a boycott over its notice to staffers explaining the concept of 'white privilege', including a privilege checklist for employees who are white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual. The controversial leaflet is titled 'Leading Practices: Unpacking privilege' and includes Home Depot's...
BUSINESS
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese secret police in US – here’s what they did

U.S. Federal authorities arrested three people this week on suspicions of spying in America and stalking and harassing Chinese nationals in the U.S. on behalf of a Chinese secret police agency known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Another two suspects remain at large. The U.S. Department of Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Tesla
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy