Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

(Fargo, ND) -- Despite soaring gas prices and issues with supply chains and the workforce, things are holding steady for one Red River Valley grocery chain. "i would say cautiously stable would be the best description. It feels like things are starting to stabilize a little bit but there is still a lot of outside pressure that continues to have through manufacturers whether that is sourcing of products or packaging," Matt Leiseth, President of Hornbacher's.

FARGO, ND ・ 21 DAYS AGO