Texas State

Beloved Texas Renaissance Festival performer dies

By Patrina Adger
 3 days ago

A larger-than-life iconic staple at the Texas Renaissance Festival has passed away.

Hilton Jackson, known to many patrons as Sholo the Nubian, died over the weekend.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media. One person wrote on Facebook, "One of the greatest human beings on this planet passed away today. A fierce, yet gentle warrior. A Shakespearean master. As Sholo the Nubian, he was an icon at both Scarborough Renaissance Festival and Texas Renaissance Festival. A friend to so many."

Officials on the Texas Renaissance Festival's Facebook page confirmed his passing and expressed their condolences to the family.

"We express our sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy for your pain and loss. The Texas Renaissance Festival will feel his loss profoundly, not only was he an incredible performer, who supported those he worked with, but he was even more importantly, a selfless and tireless friend, that his fellow performers and workers could count on. His presence was a beacon of security."

This video featured above is from a previous report.

Fair officials say Jackson was a performer at both the TRF and other fairs for more than three decades.

They say he was a stage actor who amazed audiences with his Shakespearean performances and brought his powerful, brooding Sholo to the stage.

Comments / 31

victor Pena
3d ago

My brothers and I always took a picture with him, coming into the Renaissance Festival and would tip him. The start of some fun times.RIP Sholo. You will be missed.

Reply
4
Phyllis Henry-Thomason
3d ago

what a wonderful man who will be deeply missed by all who met him. condolences to his family. 😢

Reply
8
Tammy Bartoszewicz
2d ago

I loved his voice. When he spoke you listened because his voice was mesmerizing. I got goosebumps when whispered poetry in my ear one year. I will miss him. I had a wonderful conversation with him about his regular profession as a teacher.

Reply
3
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

