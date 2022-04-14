Here’s a First Look at Brands for ComplexLand 3.0

Click here to read the full article. Following a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for its inaugural collection, the second apparel drop from Cash by Cash App is shifting focus toward sustainability for a collection called Future Nature, inspired by the “richness of nature.”
In launching apparel, Cash App, a leading finance app in the U.S., is bringing to light how practicality and finance fit into everyday fashion. In particular, the Future Nature collection addresses convenience, affordability, style and eco-consciousness.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionAustralian Fashion Week Resort 2022 Collections
With the collection, Cash App said all proceeds from...
Comments / 0