Brooklyn, NY

Nets' Ben Simmons: Eyeing potential Game 4 debut

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Simmons (back) is hopeful to make his Nets debut as early as Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series with the Celtics, Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on ESPN's "Get Up." "For seven, eight weeks now I've heard nothing but...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He's been the team's majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid's net worth in 2022

Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA and has consistently been in Most Valuable Player talks over the last few years. He is often credited with re-establishing big men as one of the league's most dominant player archetypes, too. In this piece, we'll be taking a look at Joel Embiid's net worth in 2022.
NBA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Fox News

Ben Simmons situation becoming 'distraction' for Nets, retired NBA champ says

Ben Simmons' availability for the Brooklyn Nets' NBA postseason run is in question. Simmons has not played at all during the 2021-22 season. After his falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was traded to the Nets with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in February for James Harden, with hopes of Simmons being able to play toward the end of the regular season or postseason.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings' star De'Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a "strong motherf--ker.". "I...
NBA
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts' recent concussion...
NFL
#Potential Game#Celtics#Sports#Espn
12up

Ben Simmons hopeful he can play vs. Celtics

The long wait could be over for Ben Simmons and his potential return to the hardwood. According to ESPN, Simmons is feeling much better and he thinks he could get back on the floor against Boston. While Simmons won't be ready for Game 1 of the first round series, he...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks to burn first year of Lukas Reichel's entry-level contract

Generally speaking, the nine-game threshold for junior-aged players only comes into effect at the beginning of the year when teams need to decide what to do with their prospects who are pushing to make the team out of training camp and can't go to the minors. That wasn't the case for the Blackhawks and winger Lukas Reichel as he was able to play in the AHL and has spent most of the season there.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

