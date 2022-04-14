ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Stephen Curry: On track to play in Game 1

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Curry (foot) is on track to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, provided his foot responds positively to Thursday's team scrimmage, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Curry...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Asked Stephen Curry If He Would Trade The 2017 And 2018 NBA Championships To Complete Their 73-9 Season And Win The 2016 NBA Championship, Stephen Curry Couldn't Answer And Just Laughed

The Golden State Warriors could have cemented themselves as the greatest team in NBA history by winning the 2016 NBA championship. The Warriors made history during the regular season when they put up a 73-9 record for the season, the best in history. And all they needed to do was win the NBA championship that year to be considered the best team in history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Nuggets#Golden State#Mvp#Denver
NBC Sports

Grades for Steph, every Warriors player as playoffs arrive

The Warriors' regular season didn't go as planned. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green played 11 minutes together as Golden State navigated a tumultuous campaign. Despite all that, the Warriors finished the regular season at 53-29, good for third place in the Western Conference and a first-round date with the Denver Nuggets. Curry's availability for Game 1 is undecided as he works his way back from a bone bruise and sprained ligament in his left foot. The two-time MVP will scrimmage Thursday to decide whether or not he can suit up for the series opener.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Watch Steph splash jumpers, look good at Warriors practice

Steph Curry was doing Steph Curry things on Wednesday at the Warriors' practice facility. As the superstar continues to rehab a sprained foot ligament and bone bruise in an attempt to work his way back to the court in time for Golden State's matchup with the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Curry was seen on the court getting shots up, looking more and more like his usual self.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr: “Things are looking good” for Curry to return for Game 1

If you’re looking for a positive sign out of Stephen Curry‘s scrimmage Thursday, it was the two-handed dunk he threw down in front of reporters. Or, you can just listen to the words of his coach Steve Kerr, who made it sound like Curry would return from his sprained foot and play in Game 1 of the playoffs Saturday against the Nuggets. Via NBC Sports Bay Area:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers gets taunted by college kid during charity football game and things got kind of crazy after that

Aaron Rodgers isn't exactly known for throwing interceptions, so whenever you pick him off, you definitely have to celebrate and that's exactly what one college kid did during a recent charity football game. The twist here is that celebration actually turned into a taunt that seemed to briefly rub the Green Bay Packers superstar the wrong way.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

2022 NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors playoff schedule

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs finally here, here’s what the playoffs schedule currently looks like for the Golden State Warriors. The NBA Playoffs are finally upon us. This year, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors are looking for yet another championship to add to their collection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy