Warriors' Stephen Curry: On track to play in Game 1

The Warriors' regular season didn't go as planned. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green played 11 minutes together as Golden State navigated a tumultuous campaign. Despite all that, the Warriors finished the regular season at 53-29, good for third place in the Western Conference and a first-round date with the Denver Nuggets. Curry's availability for Game 1 is undecided as he works his way back from a bone bruise and sprained ligament in his left foot. The two-time MVP will scrimmage Thursday to decide whether or not he can suit up for the series opener.
