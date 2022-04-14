Bristol man accused of secretly setting up camera in Southington bathroom no longer in application process for diversionary program
New Britain Herald
1 day ago
SOUTHINGTON -- A Bristol man accused of secretly setting up a camera in the bathroom of a Southington retail store no longer appears destined for a dismissal. Joy Recio, 40, of 22 High St, Apt. B2, Bristol, applied for the program during a hearing in August in New Britain Superior Court....
A Southington man faces numerous weapons charges after a joint investigation by several police agencies into the illegal trafficking of ghost guns in the greater Waterbury area. Bryan Joyce, 36, of 168 Royal Oak Drive, Southington, was arrested Monday and charged with a slew of firearm offenses, state police said...
EAST LYME, Conn. — East Lyme Police have arrested a man accused of placing recording devices inside the bathroom of a private beach association. Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Massachusetts is the suspect East Lyme police have arrested after a lengthy investigation based on evidence discovered during a similar investigation at New London's Connecticut College in September of 2020.
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man already charged for missing court to answer to drug charges in connection with a near fatal overdose in town is once again wanted on felony charges. Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, will be charged with additional counts of failure to appear...
BRISTOL -- A city man who received a year in prison on a conviction in a knifepoint bank robbery is now expected to serve seven times that following a violation of his probation. Kevin Vontell, 58, of no certain address in Bristol, was sentenced to seven years in prison last...
UPDATE: A 27-year-old Florida woman was charged with murder for killing her younger sister with a point-blank gunshot to the head in their mother's Little Ferry home, authorities said.Angielly Dominguez, 27, was headed south on the New Jersey Turnpike in her boyfriend's Ford Mustang early Tuesday e…
Three family members have been charged in the death of an infant who had fentanyl in his system, authorities in Bucks County said.Donna Westmoreland, who was was previously appointed as the four-month-old baby's foster mother, violated a court order on Friday, Jan. 7, when she left her grandson uns…
GREENWICH — Francis Smith, the longest-serving prisoner in the state of Connecticut — incarcerated for a 1949 Greenwich murder he was convicted of in 1950 — is no longer behind prison walls. Smith, now 97, has been released on “supervised parole” to the 60 West nursing home...
Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
A South Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was found dead on Memorial Day Weekend in Wildwood three decades ago. The case dates back to 1990, when a 20-year-old woman from Putnam County, NY, was spending the weekend with friends in Wildwood, authorities said. Using a...
HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2005 murder cold case in Hartford, the state Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. In June 2005, police were called to 131 Martin Street for a report of a woman shot in front of the building. The victim, Dante Davis, who was 21 at the time, was with her boyfriend and others when armed people open fire in the area.
A 62-year-old woman who was shot in the yard of her apartment building in Hartford in the middle of the day last week has died, police said Monday. Cynthia Reynolds was outside her home on Irving Street in Hartford when she was shot just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to police.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges. Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail...
SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was robbed at knifepoint by two men in Manhattan Friday morning, according to police. Around 3:37 a.m., the 25-year-old victim was walking along Thompson Street near West Houston Street when the two suspects approached her, one from in front and one from behind, officials said. The suspects grabbed her […]
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Neighbors and friends of Ian Grant, the suspect in a car chase that led police through Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, say they were shocked to hear the news, but realized Grant was struggling. The suspect fled in his white pickup truck, after police began...
