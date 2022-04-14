Parolee Got McDonald's Before Killing Pregnant Ex-GF Pumping Gas Near Philly: DA

Rafiq Thompson and Tamara Cornelius. Photo Credit: Montgomery County DA/National Gun Violence Memorial

A Philadelphia parolee who killed his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas is facing an additional murder charge as the victim had been pregnant at the time of her killing, authorities announced.

Rafiq Thompson, 38, surrendered on April 13 in the April 8 death of Tamara Cornelius — who was 14 weeks pregnant — in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Thompson purchased an order from McDonald's about an hour and a half before he followed Cornelius out of the Cheesecake Factory parking lot and shot her as she pumped gas at the Exxon Station, Steele said.

Thompson, an ex-con who was on parole at the time of Cornelius' death, will be arraigned today on a new charge of Murder of an Unborn Child.

He now faces charges of First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Murder of an Unborn Child, Person Not to Possess a Firearm and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

Thompson and Cornelius had been in a relationship, and had talked briefly at 9:11 p.m. — the night that Cornelius died. After they talked, Cornelius went out for dinner at the Cheesecake Factory. She left at 10:15 p.m., walked to the parking garage, then drove to the Exxon station. Thompson followed her the whole time, authorities said.

While Cornelius was pumping gas, Thompson stepped out of his car, spoke to Cornelius and then shot her. He continued to shoot her as she tried to free herself.

Four, 9 mm cartridge casings and a take-out bag from The Cheesecake Factory were found on the front seat of the victim’s car.

Cornelius was found lying in the Gulph Road gas station parking lot with gunshot wounds around 10:20 p.m. She was transported to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m.

A Monday autopsy found that Cornelius was pregnant at the time of her murder, the DA's office said. They will be filing an additional murder charge against Thompson.

Thompson was being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.

