ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What are the Tories trying to achieve by offshoring asylum seekers?

By Aubrey Allegretti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jF7QJ_0f9RasPp00
UK home secretary Priti Patel, left, shakes hands with Rwanda's minister of foreign affairs Vincent Biruta, right. Photograph: Muhizi Olivier/AP

When Boris Johnson’s position was at its most precarious two months ago, he had to convince Conservative MPs sticking by his side was worth it.

A plan was devised – dubbed “Operation Red Meat” – to give those losing faith in his administration some belief that there was a higher purpose than just defending their leader through scandal after scandal.

The prime minister knew he needed to shore up support, prove himself a proper conservative and enact more of the policies that saw him clinch an 80-seat majority at the last election.

A major theme of the Tories’ campaign in 2019 was Brexit – and in the years since, Johnson has been mindful that the message about “taking back control of our borders” was particularly potent for some.

Senior advisers have been keen to ensure the voters who swung from Labour to the Conservatives – often via Ukip and the Brexit party – end up sticking with Johnson at the next election.

As such, it was with much fanfare that Johnson wanted to announce a tough new immigration policy designed at deterring people from making the perilous journey across the Channel from France via “irregular” routes.

But while it came as welcome news to many Tory MPs, there are still concerns about the detail: the cost and the choice of Rwanda as the country where some asylum seekers will be sent .

Just last month, Conservative peer Lord Kirkhope warned that “the costs of offshoring would be exorbitant”, citing “conservative estimates” of about £2m a person a year. So far, just £120m has been committed by the UK government to fund the scheme.

Related: The Guardian view on Britain’s Rwanda deal: a cruel, cynical pretence | Editorial

Despite repeated promises from home secretary Priti Patel to bring the numbers of arrivals down, they remain at their highest on record: 4,600 people have arrived on small boats on the Kent coast this year, with about 600 in a single day earlier this week – and “hundreds” more on Thursday.

The failure to get the numbers down came up in one-to-ones Johnson held with wobbling MPs when he was in his famed “listening mode” at the end of January.

His ear was bent repeatedly about the issue, not only by people who thought the government should take stronger action to end the arrival of migrants on small boats, but also those who believed it was a helpful subject to be dominating the political agenda.

The Conservatives have risked being outflanked on traditional turf, such as law and order, but know that the subject of border controls allows them to more easily exploit the old divisions of the Brexit years – and try to paint Labour as soft on immigration.

While one Conservative MP, Andrew Mitchell, has expressed concern about the plan, many more in the party were celebrating that they could finally appear to be tackling irregular migration.

“We’ve been waiting ages for action like this,” a “red wall” Tory MP supportive of the policy admitted.

Government insiders said they had been hoping to announce it months ago, to try moving attention away from the original Partygate scandal.

And Johnson was said to have pushed hard for it to be announced before the local elections, when many Conservatives worry they will be thumped over the fines and ongoing police probe into law-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Rwanda’s human rights record has also prompted concern – given the UK does take in refugees who say they are fleeing the threat of persecution in the very same country.

Finally, there is the issue of whether the tough talk will translate into a dramatic reduction in the number of people crossing the Channel, or simply draw attention to an issue the government has so far appeared unable to solve.

The government’s own refugee minister, Richard Harrington, hinted at this last week, admitting: “I’m having difficulty enough getting them from Ukraine to our country, there’s no possibility of sending them to Rwanda.”

Some Tory insiders fear this is just another sticking plaster solution – and that over-promising and under-delivering will be more damaging for the party in the longer term.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Brexit Party#Offshoring#Rwanda#Tories#Ap#Labour#Conservatives#Ukip#Channel
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

239K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy