Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong was held out of the lineup on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is back in the leadoff spot and starting on second base for Thursday's opener. Keston Hiura is available off the bench for Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO