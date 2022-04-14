Caring for your newborn’s skin, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

At this point in the game, you're probably familiar with the skin-care benefits of various acids. (If not, the simplified explanation is that they exfoliate skin, prevent clogged pores, and help to even out tone and texture.) You may even have a few personal favorite acid-containing products in your stash that you reach for when your skin is looking a bit dull. There's certainly no shortage of options to choose from, meaning you can select an exfoliating product based on your skin type and concerns. One lesser-known acid that's finally getting its due for its ability to brighten all skin tones safely? Kojic acid.

