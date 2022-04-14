ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Caring for your newborn’s skin, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

By Sponsored Content
225batonrouge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to newborn skin, it’s not always the smoothest or prettiest. In the first week of life, babies often have small red spots that may look like ant...

www.225batonrouge.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Hello, Spring: Give Your Body the Skin-Care Treatment It Deserves

After months of being huddled under blankets, hoodies, and all things cozy, it's time to show a little skin. Whether you're ready or not, spring is here, and that calls for rejuvenation! Plus, we could all use some extra pampering to start the new season in utter bliss, don't you think? To celebrate more time in the great outdoors and sunnier days ahead, we've gathered a round of essentials to give yourself a load of self-care at home. Trust us on these glistening oils, hydrating lotions, soothing butters, and more indulging treatments to get you glowing this spring.
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

Kojic Acid Is the Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Ingredient Your Skin-Care Routine's Missing

At this point in the game, you're probably familiar with the skin-care benefits of various acids. (If not, the simplified explanation is that they exfoliate skin, prevent clogged pores, and help to even out tone and texture.) You may even have a few personal favorite acid-containing products in your stash that you reach for when your skin is looking a bit dull. There's certainly no shortage of options to choose from, meaning you can select an exfoliating product based on your skin type and concerns. One lesser-known acid that's finally getting its due for its ability to brighten all skin tones safely? Kojic acid.
SKIN CARE
Allure

The Right Way to Cocktail Your Skin-Care Ingredients

Whomst among us isn't cocktailing our skin-care products these days? Sure, it's a popular practice, but there's a right way to do it. We spoke to the pros for the lowdown on getting your combos right. Skin-care routines are all about two things: your physical needs and personal preferences. Some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg Zoo sends macaques to Baton Rouge Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo sent its lion-tailed macaques to their home at the Baton Rouge Zoo. Pine Belt News reported zoo staff were having difficulty keeping the animals in captivity. The male and female macaques were transported on Wednesday, March 23. Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor said part of the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy