The city of Lorain is going to have a structural engineer take a look at the former St. Joseph Hospital parking garage just to make sure it’s not going to collapse. City Council approved legislation March 21 to pay $4,500 for an engineering study of the vacant multi-leveled structure that was attached to the demolished St. Joseph’s Hospital that took up a huge chunk of real estate at the corner of 21st Street and Broadway, which is considered the gateway to downtown Lorain.

LORAIN, OH ・ 22 DAYS AGO