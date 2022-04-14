ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania - Thursday, April 14

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There were 23 new deaths identified by...

www.wnep.com

News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
#Covid
Jake Wells

Will Another Stimulus Payment Be Coming In 2022?

Hand out holding stack of cashPhotos by Pictures Of Money (Creative Commons) Did you know that consumer prices are up 7.5 percent since January 2022? (source) Yes, that's less than two months at the time of publishing. I know what you're thinking: is more stimulus money coming from the government this year?
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

