Twice a year, Mainers enter a vicious debate... When to turn the heat on for the season... And when to turn the heat off for the season. There are just two people in my house, and we also still have this discussion. Although, it's not much of discussion. My wife does what she wants, and I just smile and nod. Someone has to wear the pants in every household, and it's not me.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO