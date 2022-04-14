ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Gunman still at large after deadly double shooting at Team Wellness Center in Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
 1 day ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police are on the hunt for a man wanted for shooting two people, killing one of them, at a mental health facility on the city's east side.

Officials on Thursday renewed their call for tips from the public as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Demetres Nathaniel Johnson, who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Johnson entered the Team Wellness Center on Mack Ave. just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, but was told to leave because he didn't live there. It's alleged that Johnson later returned with a gun and shot two security guards, including Diante Davis, who died of his injuries.

Police previously released a photo of a different man they were looking for in connection with the shooting, but that person has since been cleared of any involvement.

As the investigation continues, anyone who has seen Johnson, or has any information about this crime, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-Speak-Up (1-800-773-2587).

To submit a tip online, visit this link .

Detroit, MI
