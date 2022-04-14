ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow Board of Education responds to Board member Eric Whitfield conviction

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zIrP_0f9RX5eM00

The Onslow County Board of Education will consult with attorneys in May regarding censuring a school board member.

Eric Whitfield was voted onto the school board in 2020 following a controversial campaign during which he faced allegations of making racist and derogatory comments about minorities. The board planned to vote on censuring Whitfield in early February, but decided to postpone to await further legal guidance.

Whitfield was convicted April 7 on cyberstalking charges on a former Onslow County Schools employee. Onslow Board of Education Chairman Bob Williams released the following statement Wednesday.

More on Whitfield: Onslow Board of Education tables Eric Whitfield censure vote, to hire outside counsel

Conviction: Eric Whitfield convicted of cyberstalking charges on former Onslow County Schools employee

"The Board of Education is aware of the conviction of Board Member Eric Whitfield," Williams said. "The Onslow County School Board's Litigation Committee will schedule a committee meeting in May 2022 to consult with our attorneys. Recommendations from the Litigation Committee to the full Board will occur at a later date and be made consistent with the open meetings law."

The Litigation Committee will include committee vice chair Jeffrey Hudson, and fellow board members Bob Williams, Ken Reddic, Bill Lanier and Joseph Speranza.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Woodridge Board of Education appoints new member

The Woodridge Board of Education has a new member. Jeanine Glover was selected by the board to fill the post after interviews were conducted with all seven applicants Tuesday night. "Mrs. Glover interviewed very well," said Board of Education President Tammy Heffernan. "She truly seemed to understand the role of...
EDUCATION
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County ADAMHS Board has open board member seat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County is seeking applicants to fill one of its Board of Director vacancies. The position is appointed by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for a four-year term, with recommendation from the local nominating committee. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 8.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

Strasburg Board of Education

KEY ACTION The board adopted two resolutions: to enter into a contract with Lesko Associates, Inc. for design professional services for a multi-purpose facility project and Beaver Contractors, Inc. as the best value construction manager at risk and approving an agreement for preconstruction services. DISCUSSION: Superintendent Adam Hall said the...
STRASBURG, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board names new members to board of directors

The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) recently announced the appointment of three new members to the board. • Deborah Ramirez – Director of Human Resources for Mubea NA, representing business and advanced manufacturing. • William Weier – Human Resources Director for Mazak, representing business and advanced manufacturing.
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Education
Onslow County, NC
Government
County
Onslow County, NC
The Times-Reporter

Tuscarawas Valley Board of Education

March 14 meeting  KEY ACTION The board issued four administrative contracts to district employees during Monday’s meeting.  DISCUSSION: Each received a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2025. They included Steve Franks, athletic director, Erica Knowles, middle school principal, Jason Phillips, high school principal, and Derek Varansky, director of curriculum, instruction and federal...
TUSCARAWAS, OH
WDAM-TV

Lamar County School Board looking for new District D board member

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District Board of Trustees is accepting resumes for the District D opening on the board. The position was vacated in February after representative Matt Mayo accepted a new job in Rankin County. Applicants must live in District D and have a...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Onslow Board Of Education#The Litigation Committee
WMDT.com

Salisbury student to be the Student Member of the Maryland State Board of Education

SALISBURY, Md. – Local student Merin Thomas has officially been recognized as the Student Member of the Board, for the state of Maryland. Thomas says that she’s very happy to be representing Wicomico County as a junior at James M. Bennett High School for the 2022-2023 school year. This opportunity will allow her to advocate for nearly 900,000 students in Maryland. This comes after being nominated by Governor Larry Hogan.
SALISBURY, MD
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics – Edition 8

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s 14,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
EDUCATION
The Daily News

The Daily News

841
Followers
216
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy