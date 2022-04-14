Onslow Board of Education responds to Board member Eric Whitfield conviction

The Onslow County Board of Education will consult with attorneys in May regarding censuring a school board member.

Eric Whitfield was voted onto the school board in 2020 following a controversial campaign during which he faced allegations of making racist and derogatory comments about minorities. The board planned to vote on censuring Whitfield in early February, but decided to postpone to await further legal guidance.

Whitfield was convicted April 7 on cyberstalking charges on a former Onslow County Schools employee. Onslow Board of Education Chairman Bob Williams released the following statement Wednesday.

"The Board of Education is aware of the conviction of Board Member Eric Whitfield," Williams said. "The Onslow County School Board's Litigation Committee will schedule a committee meeting in May 2022 to consult with our attorneys. Recommendations from the Litigation Committee to the full Board will occur at a later date and be made consistent with the open meetings law."

The Litigation Committee will include committee vice chair Jeffrey Hudson, and fellow board members Bob Williams, Ken Reddic, Bill Lanier and Joseph Speranza.

