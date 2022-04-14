Mavs Luka Doncic 'day to day', expected to miss Game 1 vs Jazz

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - An MRI on Mavericks' guard Luka Doncic's left calf confirmed the fears of a calf strain for the young superstar, and his status for the first round of the playoffs was up in the air.

Earlier this week, according to a report from the Athletic , Doncic was reportedly expected to miss Game 1 of the first round playoff series against the Jazz.

Now, his status appears to be becoming more clear, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that, not only will Doncic miss game one, but that his status for game two is now in doubt as well.

With around 2:30 left in the third quarter of the Mavs regular-season finale vs. the Spurs on Sunday, Doncic called for a timeout and grabbed his left calf. He limped off the court with director of player performance Casey Smith at his side.

A few minutes later, the team announced that he had suffered a left calf strain and would miss the rest of the game.

The injury occurred in what amounted to a meaningless game in the Western Conference playoff standings.

The Mavs were up on the Spurs by 18 points when Doncic was injured, while the Golden State Warriors, who were just one game ahead of Dallas for the No. 3 seed in the West heading into last night's games, had a 20-point lead over the New Orleans Pelicans at halftime.

Doncic will now have extra time to heal up before the Mavs take on the Jazz in Game 2 of the series, which is scheduled for Monday, April 18 at the American Airlines Center.