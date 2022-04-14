Cowboys waive punter Hunter Niswander

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys have informed punter Hunter Niswander that he has been waived, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News .

With Niswander's release, Bryan Anger remains the only punter on the Cowboys roster.

Niswander booted 26 punts in eight games for the Cowboys during the 2020 season. He was brought back last season and served as the team's kicker in the first two preseason games, and also split punting duties with Anger.

Niswander went on to suffer a back injury in training camp and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

He'll now get an opportunity to catch on with another organization.