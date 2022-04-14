ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys waive punter Hunter Niswander

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThymM_0f9RWq9B00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys have informed punter Hunter Niswander that he has been waived, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News .

With Niswander's release, Bryan Anger remains the only punter on the Cowboys roster.

Niswander booted 26 punts in eight games for the Cowboys during the 2020 season. He was brought back last season and served as the team's kicker in the first two preseason games, and also split punting duties with Anger.

Niswander went on to suffer a back injury in training camp and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

He'll now get an opportunity to catch on with another organization.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Mountainous Free-Agent Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp. Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Cowboys Released Special Teams Player On Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys released punter Hunter Niswander, per a team statement posted Thursday afternoon on Twitter. Niswander spent all of last season on the injured reserve recovering from a back injury. Bryan Anger, who played every game for the Cowboys in 2021, is the only punter remaining of their active roster.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Yardbarker

Packers Reportedly Land A Former Top WR For Aaron Rodgers

Undoubtedly, the Green Bay Packers must improve their receiving corps after Davante Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be difficult to fill the void that the All-Pro wide receiver left, especially after a season with 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Punter#Preseason Games#American Football#The Dallas Morning News
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Dallas Cowboys crypto deal

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 20th century but they’re clearly looking to the 21st century and beyond thanks to a new deal that makes them the first NFL team with an official cryptocurrency partnership. The Cowboys announced Wednesday that they had formed a...
ARLINGTON, TX
105.3 The Fan

How NFL teams build their draft board

Bryan Broaddus has been a part of many different NFL teams as a scout, and he’s helped all of them build the board they use in the NFL Draft. He details how teams put the board together, from the personnel used to the arguments over player ratings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy