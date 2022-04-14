Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales.

The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.

Police appealed for witnesses to the attack on the multi-instrumentalist - who is star Bette Midler's musical director - and issued a CCTV image in relation to the assault.

Dyfed Powys Police said: 'A man is alleged to have slapped a 59-year-old man before directing racist language towards him.

'Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public.

'They would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

'Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

'This can also be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or phoning 101.'

Connecticut-born Mo, 59, who moved to the seaside town more than 18 months ago, was out with two sisters of his wife Kedma Macias, who grew up there, in the Pier Pressure club on Royal Pier when he was attacked.

Mo said: 'It was a deeply upsetting experience and I hope the police are able to identify who did this to me and prevent this person from attacking anyone else.

'Aberystwyth is a magical place that has become home for my family over the last year and a half.

'The people of Aber have been so welcoming to me and the support I've had since this incident happened has been overwhelming.

'My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it, with the hope that our daughter doesn't have to come across this type of abuse in her life.'

Connecticut-born Mo, 59, who moved to the seaside town more than 18 months ago, was out with two sisters of his wife Kedma Macias, who grew up there, in the Pier Pressure club on Royal Pier when he was attacked. Pictured: Mo and Ed Sheeran

Wife Kedma said: 'They were having a great night. My sisters went in first and as Mo was following them in, he was slapped on the back of the head.'

She said the strike came from a man queueing for the venue, who went on to aim 'every racist slur under the sun' at Mo.

She described bouncers as 'great' and 'on Mo's side' as they ordered the attacker to leave.

Kedma said: 'Mo arrived home very upset. He said: 'I'm just used to this.'

'And that made me feel so sad. What he went through was absolutely disgusting. As a Black man from America, he's been through this sort of thing his whole life.'

The couple, whose daughter is just under a year old, thanked the community for their support.

Kedma added: 'No one is a bigger supporter of Aberystwyth than me. Racism is everywhere.

'It happens all the time, even in little things that people don't realise. It's about education and people having a deeper understanding that, even in our beautiful town, racism can and does happen. As a community we want to stamp that out and call it out.'

She said police have been 'great' in offering emotional support to Mo and classing the attack as a hate crime.

A Pier Pressure spokesman said: 'Pier Pressure has provided CCTV to Dyfed-Powys Police for the purpose of identification and values Mo's praise for the professionalism of its security personnel.

'We utterly condemn such behaviour and any person who perpetrates a criminal act of this kind is subject to an indefinite exclusion.'