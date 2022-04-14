New England Inn Retreat, Save 40% - $199

If you’ve ever wanted to live off the grid in a self-sustaining way, you might want to check out the cave house of a man named Grant Johnson, which is located just outside of Boulder, Utah. He lives in a mountain inside the Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument (it’s now an inholding within park boundaries) — but this place isn’t exactly what you’d expect. It’s a 5,700-square-foot dwelling, complete with modern amenities such as hydroelectricity, climate controls, a gas barbecue grill and cell phone service (well, as long as you have Verizon, in some areas of the home).

BOULDER, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO