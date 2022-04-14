ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New England Inn Retreat, Save 40% - $199

budgettravel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis member-favorite inn is an idyllic lovers' hideaway in rural New England's Mount Washington Valley. Cozy up next to a fireplace or relax in a Whirlpool tub (every room has one of each),...

m.budgettravel.com

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

165 Foot Long Water Slides at New Huge Waterpark Opening at NH Campground This Year

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Glen, New Hampshire is adding a Water Zone and it sounds amazing. Across the country, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Parks are getting an upgrade. The campground in Glen Ellis, New Hampshire is adding a 50,000-square foot Water Zone! It will have swimming pools, 165-foot long water slides, kiddie slides, water blasters, water cannons, and a 750-gallon hydro storm dump bucket. It all starts when they open on May 13.
LIFESTYLE
1420 WBSM

Ticks Are on the Move in Southern New England

It is officially spring on the SouthCoast and local ticks seem to have gotten the memo. Tick populations are once again on the move and those planning to explore the great outdoors should be prepared. Mid-March can often be too cold for ticks to come back into play, but local...
EXETER, RI
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
ANIMALS
Thrillist

The Only National Park in the Northeast Feels Like the Edge of the World

Welcome to National Parks Uncovered, where we’ll help you discover the beauty of America’s most underrated (and least-crowded) national parks—from sweeping landscapes where you can get up close and personal with mountains, glaciers, and volcanoes, to sunny paradises hiding out near major cities like Chicago and LA. To find out what natural wonders you’ve been missing out on, check out the rest of the package here.
MAINE STATE
mansionglobal.com

Wilderness Surrounds This Five-Bedroom Mountain House 80 Miles From Seattle

This open-plan mountain house is one of about 800 homes that have been built or are under construction in the 6,400-acre Suncadia resort, which is 80 miles from Seattle. “The No. 1 thing about this house is its location in the community,” said listing agent Jeff Rau, of Suncadia Real Estate Sales Co. “The house is on Pinegrass Loop, which is really the premier street in Suncadia.”
REAL ESTATE
Lifestyle
Skiing
BBC

Dog saved from Maentwrog river ravine by mountain rescue

A distraught dog has been rescued from a river ravine by a mountain rescue team. It was heard howling on Sunday by its owner, who called for help after being unable to get close. Members of Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said they were on the scene, near Maentwrog, Gwynedd, within...
ANIMALS
WMBF

New Holiday Inn oceanfront resort in Myrtle Beach expected to open in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new oceanfront resort is making its way to the Grand Strand. Holiday Inn Club Vacations announced Thursday that it has purchased 16 acres of undeveloped land to build the new resort. It will be located across the street from the company’s already-existing resort located off South Kings Highway near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Simplemost

You Can Stay In This Cave Home Inside A Utah Mountain

If you’ve ever wanted to live off the grid in a self-sustaining way, you might want to check out the cave house of a man named Grant Johnson, which is located just outside of Boulder, Utah. He lives in a mountain inside the Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument (it’s now an inholding within park boundaries) — but this place isn’t exactly what you’d expect. It’s a 5,700-square-foot dwelling, complete with modern amenities such as hydroelectricity, climate controls, a gas barbecue grill and cell phone service (well, as long as you have Verizon, in some areas of the home).
BOULDER, UT
94.3 WCYY

Unadoptable New England Rescue-Turned-Police K9 Saved a Boys Life & It’s a Netflix Movie

Rescue dogs are heroes to all of us who have them. You've heard the saying and seen the bumper sticker that we don't save a rescue dog's life, but rather they save ours. My Great Pyrenees/Australian Shepard Mix rescue, Willy, is my lifesaver as most pets are. Shelter dogs themselves are special in their own right, as we dog-lovers know. I mean, most have experienced abandonment and other forms of trauma, or can't find a forever home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Infatuation

The Pacific Inn

There’s a reason why almost every pub, restaurant, and dockside seafood stand in Seattle serves fish and chips—extremely fresh, deep-fried cod tastes f*cking delicious. And you’ll find the best version at Pacific Inn, a tiny, amazing dive bar in Fremont. Their rendition is simple—it’s a combination of...
SEATTLE, WA
UPI News

Wandering polar bear caught on camera climbing on roof of house

Sometimes creatures of the wild like to venture off and get a little too close for comfort -- moseying around in humankind's turf. That's exactly what happened on April 10 when a polar bear was caught on videotape climbing onto the roof of Bobbi Stevens' house in St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

This camper trailer expands to sleep 4 people and haul all your outdoor gear with it

The GO Camper is a towable, lightweight camper that can attach to vehicles of any size, even a Mini Coop. ‘Tis the season for camping. The frost is gradually melting and the sun is coming out, it’s about time we pitch our tents and load up on some propane. Different destinations call for different camping equipment. While a trip to Olympic National Park will require, heavy-duty, waterproof shelter, you won’t have to worry about the rain on a trip to Joshua Tree in southern California.
HOME & GARDEN
Aspen Daily News

Films to celebrate fly fishing

The 16th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour will hit the big screen at the Wheeler Opera House next Friday as it makes its way across the country. The tour features a selection of “top-notch films that are sure to be an inspiration for the fly-fishing season to come,” according to a press release. The lineup includes films from locations around the globe, including Costa Rica, Maryland, Belize, Louisiana, Alabama, Australia and Colombia.
ASPEN, CO
Daily Mail

Inside the 'most wish listed' getaway in New Zealand that features spectacular views of the country's snowfields and starry night sky - and it's just $220 per night

A stunning one-bedroom tiny house nestled in the hills near some of New Zealand's most popular ski fields has become the country's most coveted getaway locations. The $220-per-night Kiwi chalet feels 'a world away' from the hustle of city life with its sweeping views, easy access to the lake and ski fields and idyllic conditions for stargazing without skimping on modern must-haves like Wi-Fi and access to barista-style coffee.
LIFESTYLE
NewPelican

Fishing Report: The luckiest fisherman ever

Jake Seiden caught a black grouper with us a few days back. Jake actually showed up to our Mission Fishin’ event last Saturday and, as I was greeting him and his family, he told me that he wanted to catch a grouper. The sea conditions were really rough so...
HOBBIES

