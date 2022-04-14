North Huntingdon man accused of creating, uploading child porn
By Renatta Signorini
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A North Huntingdon man accused by state police of creating child pornography and putting it online was arrested Thursday and jailed without bail. James C. Gockel, 39, is charged with numerous counts of child pornography and related offenses. Troopers said they were notified by the National Center for Missing...
A Lower Burrell man was charged with felony aggravated assault after, police said, evidence supported his girlfriend’s accusation that he tried to run her over with his pickup several times during a dispute. In addition to the felony charge, Bruno F. Nobilese, 55, of the 400 block of Chicago...
An arrest has been made in the decades-old murder of 17-year-old Shamar William Washington, whose frozen remains were found dumped in rural Pennsylvania by a group of hunters in 2001. Online court records confirm that Brian Quinn, 44, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Washington's death in...
After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
A Northern California wife and mother of two who was accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016 has signed a guilty plea, according to federal prosecutors in California and documents obtained by Law&Crime. Sherri Papini was charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and engaging...
A Nevada woman accused of using the Darkweb and paying $5,000 in Bitcoin to have her ex-husband killed pleaded guilty Thursday in Sacramento federal court to a single count of murder for hire, a charge that could net her 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Kristy Lynn Felkins,...
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
When Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman was found dead in a ditch and his car was burned, no one could understand why someone would want a happy, hard-working young man dead months before his wedding. The family of Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman, 20, reported him missing almost immediately after they noticed he was gone on...
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
Investigators in Utah tracked down a man accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge, reportedly finding him in Scotland. But the man in question is fighting back, maintaining his innocence and insisting police have the wrong guy.
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who falsely accused an African-American teenager of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel, has now pleaded guilty to one count after entering a deal with city prosecutors and will avoid jail time. By pleading "guilty" to the top count against her of unlawful imprisonment as...
The California woman charged with a hate crime for allegedly wrongly accusing a Black teen of taking her phone at a Manhattan hotel in December 2020 and grabbing at him as he tried to leave has pleaded guilty, the district attorney's office said Monday. Miya Ponsetto had previously pleaded not...
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
A McKees Rocks man died in an area hospital after being shot Wednesday morning in Duquesne, according to authorities. Tyree Young, 30, died in the emergency room shortly after 9 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office reported. Allegheny County Housing Authority police responded to a call shortly after...
An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
A judge in rural Nevada decided that a 41-year-old man accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old woman last month will remain in jail without bail ahead of another court date on murder and other charges
A Florida dad accused of killing his wife and three children told jurors Wednesday that he walked into his home to discover the children dead by his wife's hand. But the day before, those same jurors heard a recorded confession in which the alleged murderer, Anthony Todt, 46, admitted committing the crime.
A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
