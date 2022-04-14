April 14 – Jaden Stone and Carter Evans

(Anita) Rolling Valley Conference golf competitions are scheduled for Monday afternoon in Anita and Atlantic. Boys squads will compete at Crestwood Hills Golf Course with the girls playing at Atlantic Golf and Country Club. The CAM boys are coming off of a good showing at their home meet last Saturday. Cougar coach Joe Wollum says, “Probably the highlight was our 2nd place finish at the Dale Erickson at home last weekend and Chase Jahde bringing home medalist honors. It’s been a while since we’ve got some hardware in our own tournament. We were able to get second and for a freshman like Chase to come in and win the whole thing was pretty cool.”

ANITA, IA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO