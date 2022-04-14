ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, CO

April 14 – Jaden Stone and Carter Evans

Cover picture for the articleEaton senior Jaden Stone and Resurrection...

Western Iowa Today

Hawkins named to Division I-AAA Scholar Athlete Team

(Omaha) This week Creighton senior Ryan Hawkins earned Scholar-Athlete Team honors from the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association. Nominees must maintain a GPA of 3.2 and be a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletic credentials. Hawkins had a 3.6 grad point average. The Atlantic native contributed 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Bluejays this season. He was a 2nd Team All-Big East Selection. His career figures include 2,580 points, 1,220 rebounds, and 363 3-point field goals.
OMAHA, NE
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming Hoops Officially Adds Trio of Transfers

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder announced Wednesday the addition of a trio of transfers along with a walk-on for the 2022-23 season. Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson will join the Cowboys from the University of Southern California and Jake Kyman joins the Pokes from UCLA. All three transfers will have two seasons of eligibility. Cheyenne Central’s Nathanial Talcih will join the program as a preferred walk-on.
CHEYENNE, WY
Western Iowa Today

Freshman Chase Jahde leading the way for CAM boys golf

(Anita) Rolling Valley Conference golf competitions are scheduled for Monday afternoon in Anita and Atlantic. Boys squads will compete at Crestwood Hills Golf Course with the girls playing at Atlantic Golf and Country Club. The CAM boys are coming off of a good showing at their home meet last Saturday. Cougar coach Joe Wollum says, “Probably the highlight was our 2nd place finish at the Dale Erickson at home last weekend and Chase Jahde bringing home medalist honors. It’s been a while since we’ve got some hardware in our own tournament. We were able to get second and for a freshman like Chase to come in and win the whole thing was pretty cool.”
ANITA, IA
Elko Daily Free Press

WATCH NOW: Downtown with Dahl — Elko senior signs to hoop at Green River College

ELKO — Isaiah Dahl knows a thing or two about the downtown area; proficient at sticking shots from distance. The Elko High School senior will now focus on netting bombs for a new team in a different town, taking his dead-eye stroke to the heart of Auburn, Washington, a suburb of the Seattle metropolitan area with a population of approximately 87,000.
ELKO, NV
KULR8

Great Falls High's Reed Harris commits to Boston College

BILLINGS — Great Falls football player Reed Harris announced his commitment to Boston College Wednesday on Twitter. Harris, who has been ranked as the top recruit in Montana for 2023 by 247 Sports, received offers to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision levels. According to...
GREAT FALLS, MT

