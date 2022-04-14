April 14 – Jaden Stone and Carter Evans

(Omaha) This week Creighton senior Ryan Hawkins earned Scholar-Athlete Team honors from the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association. Nominees must maintain a GPA of 3.2 and be a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletic credentials. Hawkins had a 3.6 grad point average. The Atlantic native contributed 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Bluejays this season. He was a 2nd Team All-Big East Selection. His career figures include 2,580 points, 1,220 rebounds, and 363 3-point field goals.
