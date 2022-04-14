ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested for setting elderly man on fire

Courtesy: Chinatown Cultural Center

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbing attack on an elderly man in Chinatown on Tuesday, Honolulu Police (HPD) said.

The suspect is identified as Charles Burns, a source tells KITV4. He was arrested around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to HPD, Burns was arrested on complaints of first-degree arson and promoting dangerous drugs. Authorities did not reveal where the arrest took place.

The incident occurred at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza located in the 100 block of N. Beretania Street, Tuesday morning. Surveillance video showed the suspect coming up behind the victim and lighting his shirt on fire.

The victim, a 79-year-old man, was taken from the scene in serious condition after suffering first and second-degree burns to his neck and back. The victim has not been identified at this time.

