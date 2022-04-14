ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Lake Decatur boat and pier fee information

By Drew Hadden
nowdecatur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 14, 2022 – The City of Decatur will be finalizing this year’s Lake Decatur boat and...

nowdecatur.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Government
City
Decatur, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Five-year-old bald eagle nest destroyed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of bald eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday. Why it fell to the ground is still a mystery, but there wasn’t much left of it after it fell. One bird stayed in the nest as it fell while two others were able to escape. One bird made […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pier#City Council#Lrb 217 Rrb 424 2863
KICK AM 1530

A World Record may be broken at the Lake of the Ozarks this year

A world record will attempt to be broken on the Lake of the Ozarks this year, and you can be a part of the record-breaking, here are the details you need to know!. According to heartlandnews.com, event organizers are trying to break the world record for the longest boat parade ever this summer on the Lake of the Ozarks and they are looking for boaters to join in on the fun! The current record was set in 2014 in Malaysia with an astounding 1,180 boats, this year's record-breaking attempt will be scheduled for June 11th at 11 am. On the website they say...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WSYX ABC6

1 injured, 1 missing after boat capsizes in Delaware County lake

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is missing and another is injured after a boating mishap on Delaware Lake Thursday morning. According to officials, two brothers were fishing at Delaware State Park when their boat capsized around 9:20 a.m. One of the brothers called 9-1-1 stating their boat capsized...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WAND TV

Rollover crash leads to lane closures in Sangamon Co.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Traffic is down to one lane after a rollover crash in Sangamon County. State police said the vehicle rolled over on I-72 eastbound at mile marker 65. This is about 30 miles west of Springfield. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Barrier Isle Drive property is steps to the beach

It would be difficult to get more tropical than this Ormond-by-the-Sea home, a first-time offered property on quiet Barrier Isle Drive. Fully tiled floors, newer AC units and a split floor plan are just a few of the outstanding features to enjoy in this four-bedroom, three-bath home. Empty nesters will be glad to have a separate-entrance in-law suite with a full kitchen and bathroom in case their fledglings head back home one day. Take time to bird watch...
ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, FL
Warren Times Observer

Diving into action: Work begins ahead of swimming pool reopening

It’s looking good for the reopening of the Brokenstraw Valley Swimming Pool. The pool has not been open since the 2019 season due to COVID-19. Youngsville Borough Council discussed the pool Monday, and a crew from the Department of Public Works started preliminary work there on Wednesday. The pool...
WARREN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy