Littleton, CO

Venardos Circus is back in town

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

Venardos Circus is a Broadway-style animal-free circus that began at the L.A. County fair in 2014 and guests are still enjoying the show today. Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation.

Kevin Venardos, the Ring Master says the Venardos Circus is much in the vein of the original circus, similar to what many have seen in the Greatest Showman movie.

Venardos Circus returns to Colorado with multiple shows at Aspen Grove Center in Littleton. Tickets are still available on their website, www.venardoscircus.com .

What: Venardos Circus
When (day and time):  in Littleton at Aspen Grove Center April 14-24 and Collision Brewing in Longmont April 27-May 8
Cost: General Admission Tickets start at $16.50 for kids, $27 for adults based on the showtime, Premium seating is available in two levels.

