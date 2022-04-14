ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State Police Arrest Suspect in Newtown Carjacking

NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState police have arrested a Bethel man who is suspected of a carjacking in Newtown. They said he was taken into custody in Southbury. Newtown police alerted state police just before 11 a.m. that there had...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

