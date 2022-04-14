Thursday Police Blotter

James E. Loveall, 53, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Jim was born on January 15, 1969, in Lincoln, the son of Jay and Peggy (Baker) Loveall. Jim was a 1987 graduate of Mt. Pulaski High School. Jim and Ethel Jane Holladay were married, and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2002. Jim married Kristie Buzzard on December 18, 2014. Jim worked as a press operator at Kingery Printing in Effingham and was a favorite bartender at Ichabod’s Bar & Grill for many years. Jim was a hard worker who could fix anything and always put others needs before his own. He was a loveable guy who enjoyed people and thought of himself as quite a jokester. He was an avid pool player, enjoyed board games, and treasured his “Big Yellow Truck.” Jim was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO