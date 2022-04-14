ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Thursday Police Blotter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffingham Police arrested 39 year old Corey J. Fellows of Effingham for burglary. Corey was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 36 year old Heather R. Osborn of Effingham for an Effingham County original warrant...

