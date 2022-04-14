Brielle Recreation spring season in full swing

BRIELLE — Brielle Recreation is off to a busy start this spring with the Easter egg hunt, the start of bocce, pee wee soccer and more planned in the coming months.

“We are glad to be getting back outside with some great activities,” said Mary Beth Wheeler, Brielle Recreation Chair. “We kicked off spring last weekend with the Easter egg hunt, which is a much loved event. We had a great turnout, and the kids had fun.”

Borough councilman Michael Gianforte also commented on the egg hunt during the April 11 council meeting, saying the event saw nearly 400 people in attendance.

The department also announced that North vs. South will be taking place on June 4 this year, with more information forthcoming. Additionally, it announced that enrollment for the Brielle Recreation Summer Program will open after spring break.

This is an excerpt of the print article.