Saint George, UT

St. George man charged with murder in stabbing death of girlfriend after turning himself in

By From staff reports
The Spectrum
 1 day ago
A St. George man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

The man, 43-year-old Jonathon David Cross, was arrested on Wednesday after apparently driving himself to the St. George Police Department offices. He was charged with first-degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Cross's longtime girlfriend, Lisa Breinholt was found dead from apparent stab wounds inside an apartment on Sir Monte Dr., where the couple had lived together, according to an affidavit filed in 5th District Court. There were signs of a violent struggle inside the room where Breinholt was found, and she appeared to have defensive wounds on her hands, according to the report.

A portion of the parking lot at the SGPD offices was closed for a time on Wednesday as officers investigated the vehicle Cross had driven there. The vehicle was registered under Breinholt's name, according to the court file.

Cross was being held without bail, with an initial appearance in court scheduled for Thursday. It was unclear as of early Thursday whether he was represented by an attorney.

