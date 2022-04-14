ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billie Eilish's Newest Musical Collaborator: Lisa Simpson

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455ZlT_0f9RUDEc00

Last month, Billie Eilish had a date with Oscar . This month, it’s with Lisa Simpson .

The chart-topping and Oscar-winning singer will be appearing in “When Billie Met Lisa,” a new “Simpsons” short debuting April 22 on Disney+ .

In the film, Lisa is trying to find a quiet place to practice her saxophone when she is discovered by Eilish and her brother, Finneas﻿ . The end result is described in the official release as “a jam session she’ll never forget.”

Eilish announced the project on social media Thursday.

The short debuts three weeks after Eilish and Finneas won the Best Song Oscar for “No Time to Die.”

It also marks corporate synergy on the part of Disney+ . Three other “Simpsons” shorts have debuted previously on the streaming platform, while Eilish teamed up with the service for her “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” concert film.

Eilish and Finneas also contributed music and their voices to the platform’s animated film “Turning Red.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and More to Perform at 2022 Oscars

The Academy is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Oscars ceremony. On Tuesday, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform tracks nominated in the Best Song category during Sunday's 94th Oscars. Beyoncé...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire Among Performers Confirmed For Oscar Show, But No Van Morrison; Expect “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Production Number

Click here to read the full article. As Deadline broke Monday, Beyoncé has now been officially confirmed to sing in one of the slots of Best Original Song contenders on the 94th Oscars on Sunday. As noted in the Deadline article, speculation is her performance of the nominated song (co-written with Dixson) called “Be Alive” from King Richard will take place via satellite from a Compton tennis court. That aspect, however, was not in the Academy’s long-awaited announcement today of plans for the Best Song presentations on the ABC Oscarcast. As my colleague Mike Fleming noted, the formal announcement would come...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Finneas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collaborator#Thesimpsons#Billieeilish#Disney
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B And Offset Cover The May/June Issue Of ‘Essence’

Essence said, “We are ‘Rapped in Love’ with our new May/June cover stars Cardi B and Offset. I agree it was full of love and all about family. This cover, I’m assuming is for Mother’s Day. The couple also reveal their first full family official images featuring their new addition, Wave! The couple decided to finally reveal the new babies name and I love it! He is so juicy and adorable looking omg!
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Charli XCX’s ‘Crash’ Leaves Her Darker, Artsier Side Behind for a Pure Pop Light Show: Album Review

As someone affected by chromesthesia — the involuntary ability to associate sound with its various shades — Charli XCX has forever viewed music in dramatically different colors. Some have taken on dark, cold, experimental tones (like “Pop 2” and her lockdown project, “How I’m Feeling Now”); others have adopted warmer shades that skew decidedly toward commercial, mainstream pop (a la “Sucker” and “Charli”).
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish's New Merch Is Exclusively Available at Coachella

After performing at the Grammys in a trench coat and scoring her first Oscar with her brother, Finneas, Billie Eilish is ready to treat her fans to something special at Coachella. Teaming up with Conan Gray, Eilish is launching a pop-up shop that will feature exclusive merchandise for Coachella attendees.
RETAIL
Elite Daily

Billie Eilish's Relationship With Finneas' GF Claudia Sulewski Is Really Special

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are the best sibling duo. The pair has cooked up several hit songs together, like “Bad Guy” and “Happier Than Ever.” They routinely perform alongside each other at countless award shows and concerts. Since they’re with each other almost every day, you might be wondering if Eilish is friends with Finneas’ girlfriend Claudia Sulewski.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
Reuters

Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s daily global chart with her song “Envolver.”. The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. “Envolver” had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.
WORLD
NBC Miami

Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
MUSIC
E! News

See Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Nod to Pete Davidson During Disneyland Outing

Watch: Kim Kardashian Gushes Over FIRST KISS With Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian seeing a whole new world. While celebrating True Thompson's fourth birthday at Disneyland on April 12, the SKIMS founder, 41, posted a video mid-ride of the doll-size versions of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin flying on their magic carpet as a subtle gesture to her comedian boyfriend.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Britney Spears models clothes showing her ‘small belly’ after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

30K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy