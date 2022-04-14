Billie Eilish's Newest Musical Collaborator: Lisa Simpson

Last month, Billie Eilish had a date with Oscar . This month, it’s with Lisa Simpson .

The chart-topping and Oscar-winning singer will be appearing in “When Billie Met Lisa,” a new “Simpsons” short debuting April 22 on Disney+ .

In the film, Lisa is trying to find a quiet place to practice her saxophone when she is discovered by Eilish and her brother, Finneas﻿ . The end result is described in the official release as “a jam session she’ll never forget.”

Eilish announced the project on social media Thursday.

The short debuts three weeks after Eilish and Finneas won the Best Song Oscar for “No Time to Die.”

It also marks corporate synergy on the part of Disney+ . Three other “Simpsons” shorts have debuted previously on the streaming platform, while Eilish teamed up with the service for her “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” concert film.

Eilish and Finneas also contributed music and their voices to the platform’s animated film “Turning Red.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.