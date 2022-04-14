ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

HealingSheGotFaith shows us we are not alone in our grief and there is hope and healing

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Nolan is under 30 but has experienced loss that most people go through in their 50s. When...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Are You a Woman Who Fosters Healing and Hope?

The theme of this year's International Women's History Month is providing healing and hope. Florence Nightingale, Dr. Mary Pipher, Dr. Judith Orloff, and others are examples of women instilling hope and healing. Open communication, tapping into our consciousness, and being more self-aware are all ways to cultivate these strengths. Since...
HEALTH
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#We Are Not Alone
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: My daughter has made me move out

Q My eldest daughter died three years ago. My other daughter has two sons in their early 20s, who both live at home. The youngest is autistic and, for over 20 years, I have supported and helped her with him – often staying with the family. But two weeks ago, my daughter told me to hand back my key and move my things from the room I always thought of as mine. She said I was smothering her by being there on a daily basis. She told me that her eldest son wanted my room because it is bigger than his. This has hit me so hard. Now it feels like I am a stranger in her house. I’ve moved out and live full time with my brother. He’s been kind but my heart is broken. I didn’t think she could be so cruel to me. We now just make polite talk. I miss going to see them every day. I’m 74 and it has affected me badly.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bon Appétit

If I Couldn’t Save My Daughter's Life, Who Was I?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is an excerpt from the anthology, Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us, published March 22, 2022. Here author Aria Beth Sloss writes a harrowing thank-you to a quick-thinking diner at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, where her husband is chef and co-owner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mary Duncan

Coming to terms with my daughter's disabilities

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of the hardest but best days of this adventure I call parenting was the day that I accepted the fact that my daughter was disabled, and that it wasn’t something that was going to change.
FOX2now.com

Blair's Social Second: What human-like thing does your pet do?

Blair's Social Second: What human-like thing does your pet do?. Blair’s Social Second: What human-like thing does …. Kim Gardner acknowledges misconduct; may get lowest …. Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch. Rethinking Retirement: Will I outlive my money?. St. Louis prosecutor, disciplinary panel reach agreement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy