We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO