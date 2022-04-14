ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Big Ears Festival

relix
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no exaggeration to describe the Big Ears Festival as one of the most unique and eclectic musical gatherings one may ever be fortunate enough to encounter. Spread over the span of four days and encompassing a good part of Knoxville Tennessee’s downtown environs — both its two stately theaters that...

relix.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Big Ears the greatest party in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Big Ears Music and Art Festival brings hundreds of world renown artists, musicians, and performers to Knoxville March 24th through the 27th. Big Ears is a celebration of music and community, bringing together artists from around the globe to various venues throughout Knoxville. Visitors are flocking to downtown both for the paid program and the extensive free concerts and performances organized by Big Ears as a thank you to the region that it calls home. These free performances range from musician Aurora Nealand and the Royal Roses who are at the forefront of a resurgence of traditional jazz in New Orleans to a parade and street party organized by the Cattywampus Puppet Council.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Tom Waits Delivers Rare Live Performance at Hal Willner Tribute Event

Renowned songwriter Tom Waits delivered a rare live performance at a New York event honoring the late Saturday Night Live longtime sketch music producer Hal Willner. The music producer passed in 2020. Before his passing, he led an extensive number of star-studded compilations including I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico which was released posthumously last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Oxford Film Festival returns to the big screen for 19th iteration

OXFORD • The Oxford Film Festival is back on the big screen. The 19th annual event is set to open on Wednesday, March 23, at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema Grill. The five-day festival aims to showcase the work of filmmakers from around the world. Artistic development and integrity; equity, inclusion and representation; a sense of community and independent filmmaking are the primary missions of the festival, which is celebrating nearly two decades in Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Frisell
Person
John Medeski
Person
Marc Ribot
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Tift Merritt
Person
Lenny Kaye
Person
Patti Smith
Westword

Big Boi, Lil Jon and Talib Kweli Headline 4/20 Festival's Return

Enjoy crumblin' herb or miss getting crunk? Then you'll love the headliners for this year's 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park. Big Boi, Lil Jon and Talib Kweli are set to perform at the Mile High 420 Festival on Wednesday, April 20, for the unofficial cannabis holiday, according to event organizers at Euflora dispensary and FlyHi delivery service. The free event is returning after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DENVER, CO
Rolling Stone

Will Butler Has Left Arcade Fire: ‘Time for New Things’

Click here to read the full article. Two days after Arcade Fire announced their upcoming album WE — and hours after the band staged a surprise show in New York City — longtime member Will Butler, the younger brother of founding member Win Butler, revealed he has left the band “Hi friends— I’ve left Arcade Fire,” Butler wrote in a series of tweets Saturday.  “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.” Hi friends—I’ve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Violins#Jazz#Jig And Reel
American Songwriter

Review: The Whitmore Sisters Intertwine Vitality and Versatility ‘Ghost Stories’

There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Del McCoury: Pioneering Preservation

With wondrous humility, Del McCoury connects the dots of his expansive career that lead him back to the great Bill Monroe. The now 83-year-old bluegrass musician, with bountiful awards and honors under his belt, has accomplished the ultimate goal: ensuring the longevity of an age-old music tradition. To do so,...
MUSIC
The Ringer

Size Matters: Inside the Politics of Festival Posters

Following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return this weekend for its 21st edition, with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. In anticipation, we’re looking at the event’s history and the festival-industry landscape on Thursday and Friday. And check back next week for our coverage of Coachella 2022.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Norah Jones Unearths Unreleased Ray Charles Cover ‘Hallelujah, I Love Him So’

Click here to read the full article. Norah Jones has unearthed a 22-year-old recording of “Hallelujah, I Love Him So,” her take on Ray Charles’ classic 1959 single “Hallelujah, I Love Her So.” The recording is one of 22 previously unreleased tracks set to appear on the 20th anniversary reissue of the singer’s Grammy-winning debut Come Away With Me, scheduled for release on April 29. Jones first tackled “Hallelujah, I Love Him So” during her first demo sessions with Blue Note in 2000 alongside bassist Lee Alexander and percussionist Dan Rieser with Jesse Harris on harmonica. The outtakes from that early period...
MUSIC
Savannah Morning News

Enter the world of Oz with the Savannah Ballet Theatre on April 23

The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) will present its original ballet adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz" for two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Lucas Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 32 Abercorn St. in downtown Savannah. Featuring performances by SBT’s world-renowned professional dancers, this one-of-a-kind ballet is perfect for all ages. ...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy