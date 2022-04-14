ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowen Bumps Up Huntington Ingalls Price Target By 35%

By Akanksha Bakshi
 1 day ago
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII has been upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform, and the price target was raised to $270 (an upside of...

Related
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Upgrades Werner Enterprises, Bumps Up Price Target By 21%

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic upgraded ratings on Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) to Equal Weight from Underweight and raised the price target to $46 (an upside of 9%), from $38. After meeting with Werner's senior leadership team, the analyst revealed a great belief in the business portfolio. The analyst...
STOCKS
Benzinga

UBS Downgrades Cummins, Cuts Price Target by 18%

UBS downgraded Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) to Neutral from Buy and reduced the price target to $214 (an upside of 5%) from $260. Analyst Steven Fisher mentions that the North America truck cycle will peak in 2023, with North America trucker profitability expected to peak in 2022 and new emissions regulations in 2024 pushing a pre-buy.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Bumps Up Liberty Global's Price Target By 35%

Credit Suisse analyst Luis Sanchez-Lecaroz upgraded Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $35, up from $26. The price target implies an upside of 35%. Sanchez-Lecaroz sees upside from Liberty's fiber and other monetizations. Sanchez-Lecaroz considers Liberty Global as the best way for...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Barclays Cuts Equifax's Price Target By 9%

Equifax Inc's (NYSE: EFX) price target has been lowered to $300 (an upside of 26%) from $330 by Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik. The analyst maintained his Overweight rating on EFX's shares. Patnaik's price target reduction mirrors market de-rating and the recession risk. Meanwhile, the analyst appreciates the diversity of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why This Bullish Tesla Analyst Is Reducing Their Price Target

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have pulled back notably from their all-time highs in a marketwide downturn. An analyst at Jefferies is weighing in on the company's fundamental prospects and the external factors impacting its business. The Tesla Analyst: Mark Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on Tesla and reduced...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Benzinga

Where Will Tesla Stock Be In 2030? Analyst Weighs In

An analyst says Tesla is on track to capture 20% of the auto market. He estimates the total 2030 revenue will likely come in at $1 trillion. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares barely budged despite all the hype surrounding the Cyber Rodeo event held this week. All the same, one analyst is confident that the stock will hit top gear and keep rising over the next decade.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up With Bitcoin, Ethereum Firmly In The Red?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 4.14% higher at $0.1458 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. The bellwether meme coin surged even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded significantly in the red at press time, and the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.99% to $1.88 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Traders Are Bullish On This Semiconductor Stock

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM Wednesday climbed almost 4%, ahead of its first-quarter earnings report. On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded more than three times its average daily volume on Wednesday. “The options market is implying a pretty sizable move of about 4.7%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up AAR's Price Target Post Q3 Results

AAR Corp's (NYSE: AIR) price target has been raised to $56 (an upside of 12%) from $50 by RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert while maintaining his Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes AAR's Q3 results showed steady improvement, with aviation sales up just under 3% Q/Q. Herbert specifies...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Wells Fargo cut the price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD from $70 to $63. Gilead Sciences shares rose 0.4% to $59.91 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs lowered Philip Morris International Inc. PM price target from $116 to $100. Philip Morris shares fell 0.5% to $93.68 in pre-market trading. Morgan...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Benefit From Higher Oil and Commodity Prices

Caterpillar offers a unique blend of short-term upside and long-term stability. Phillips 66 is a diversified energy stock poised to prosper from the rising price of oil. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Adobe Creative Cloud is a major growth driver for its parent company. Broadcom is riding several strong secular tailwinds such as 5G and enterprise migration to the cloud. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
