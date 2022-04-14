Cowen Bumps Up Huntington Ingalls Price Target By 35%

An analyst says Tesla is on track to capture 20% of the auto market. He estimates the total 2030 revenue will likely come in at $1 trillion. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares barely budged despite all the hype surrounding the Cyber Rodeo event held this week. All the same, one analyst is confident that the stock will hit top gear and keep rising over the next decade.

