Sponsored Content: Pet Adoption Journeys: Meet Cedric at Saving Grace

WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue is pleased to present Palmer for adoption! “Hello! My name is Palmer and I am a one-year-old short-haired orange and white boy that loves everybody including cats and dogs! I’m also good with children and I love to play! I am neutered and up-to-date on vaccines and combo tested negative. I’m currently up at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart, but call before you come to make sure that I’m not somewhere else (hopefully adopted, or maybe in a foster home). I’m the best cat ever, they say! Contact Animals First Rescue at 704-256-0014 for more information on my adoption”

WEDDINGTON, NC ・ 25 DAYS AGO