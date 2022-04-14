ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Sponsored Content: Pet Adoption Journeys: Meet Cedric at Saving Grace

By Michael, Son Services
cbs17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re so excited to start up a new segment each week where we spotlight an...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Sponsored Content: Planting In Small Beds & Big Gardens

Ashley gets some helpful tips from Al’s Garden & Home who has everything you’ll need to plant and grow your very own garden. For more information visit: Al’s Garden & Home – Al’s Garden & Home (als-garden-and-home.myshopify.com)
GARDENING
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Palmer

WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue is pleased to present Palmer for adoption! “Hello! My name is Palmer and I am a one-year-old short-haired orange and white boy that loves everybody including cats and dogs! I’m also good with children and I love to play! I am neutered and up-to-date on vaccines and combo tested negative. I’m currently up at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart, but call before you come to make sure that I’m not somewhere else (hopefully adopted, or maybe in a foster home). I’m the best cat ever, they say! Contact Animals First Rescue at 704-256-0014 for more information on my adoption”
WEDDINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Journeys#Michael Son Services
CatTime

Respect Your Cat Day: 10 Tips To Show Your Cat Respect

There's a special holiday on March 28th called Respect Your Cat Day! Here are a few tips for showing your feline respect that they can appreciate. The post Respect Your Cat Day: 10 Tips To Show Your Cat Respect appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
News Channel Nebraska

Oliver: The Pet of the Week

Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
PETS
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Treats for Dogs and Other Pets for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
PETS
Channel 6000

Sponsored Content: Feel Your Best This Spring Season

Lifestyle Editor, Joann Butler, recommends Xvzal and Nasacort to help take control of your allergies this Spring season. She also suggests Innovo for incontinence and bladder leakage. For more information visit: Xyzal® | 24-Hour Allergy Medicine | Adults & Children. For more information visit: Non-Invasive Urinary Incontinence Treatment |...
LIFESTYLE
La Crosse Tribune

Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

March 23, 2022 is National Puppy Day! These fluffy, happy-go-lucky, bundles of pure love light up the world with their cuteness. Side note: They also come with a lot of work to mold them into wonderful companions. To celebrate this national holiday, we introduce Pistol, our one and only pup right now:
PETS
Channel 6000

Sponsored Content: Refreshing Habits

Wellness & Lifestyle Expert, Jamie Hess, shows us Acana, a health food brand, for your pets and N0 7 hydrating cream for healthy, luminous skin. For more information: ACANA | Premium Pet Food for Dogs & Cats. For more information: No7 Beauty Products | No7 US.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy