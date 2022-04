Renters across Pennsylvania are seeing rent increases of 30% or more per month when their lease is up for renewal. Xeni4ka/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Diamond Trimble is a nurse's aide living in a rental apartment in central Pennsylvania. When she moved into the unit a year ago, she signed a lease for $650 a month. So when she recently received the lease renewal letter from her landlord, she was aghast to find out that her rent was going up to $1025 a month.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO