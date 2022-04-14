ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne City Lake Park prohibits fire, barbecue pits for Easter celebrations

By Gabriel Romero
 1 day ago
Boerne City Lake park (Courtesy of the city of Boerne)

Just before families prepare for the Easter holiday weekend , the Boerne parks and recreations department is trying to prevent wildfires in the area. Effective Thursday, April 14, the use of a fire pit or barbecue pit at Boerne City Lake Park is prohibited. The permanently installed fire and barbecue pits will be covered to prevent usage, according to a news release from Boerne Communications director Chris Shadrock.

Boerne wants to decrease the chances of a fire breaking out as a result of heightened fire danger. In the past month, Boerne firefighters have responded to 19 calls for brush/grass fires and mutual aid calls, according to the release.

Residents are advised to prepare foods to enjoy at the lake while the barbecue pits are closed. The added precaution is in addition to the normal park rules that also prohibit glass, confetti, and swimming and wading near the boat ramp, according to the release.

The park hours for Easter weekend are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The entry price is $15 per vehicle on Friday and Saturday and $20 on Sunday. In the event that the lake reaches capacity, no additional vehicles will be allowed in the park, according to the release.

