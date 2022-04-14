Boerne City Lake Park prohibits fire, barbecue pits for Easter celebrations

Boerne City Lake park (Courtesy of the city of Boerne)

Just before families prepare for the Easter holiday weekend , the Boerne parks and recreations department is trying to prevent wildfires in the area. Effective Thursday, April 14, the use of a fire pit or barbecue pit at Boerne City Lake Park is prohibited. The permanently installed fire and barbecue pits will be covered to prevent usage, according to a news release from Boerne Communications director Chris Shadrock.

Boerne wants to decrease the chances of a fire breaking out as a result of heightened fire danger. In the past month, Boerne firefighters have responded to 19 calls for brush/grass fires and mutual aid calls, according to the release.

Residents are advised to prepare foods to enjoy at the lake while the barbecue pits are closed. The added precaution is in addition to the normal park rules that also prohibit glass, confetti, and swimming and wading near the boat ramp, according to the release.

The park hours for Easter weekend are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The entry price is $15 per vehicle on Friday and Saturday and $20 on Sunday. In the event that the lake reaches capacity, no additional vehicles will be allowed in the park, according to the release.

More from the Texas Hill Country

- Exploring Buc-ee's: We taste test unique items at the iconic Texas gas station

- Boerne's Free Roam Brewing Company joins international Ukraine fundraiser

- Buc-ee's in Boerne: New store expected almost 10 years from announcement

- Hill Country cannabis company unveils THC-infused chocolate bar

- Get out of town and visit these 5 breweries in Boerne for a quick getaway

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here .

More from the Texas Hill Country

- My trip to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' house made my skin crawl

- 3,000-acre Hill Country ranch for sale by 5th generation owners

- Buc-ee's in Boerne: New store expected almost 10 years from announcement

- Mayfair community project to bring 6,000 residential units to New Braunfels

- 'The Biggest Little Bar in Texas' now for sale in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here .