Man targeted Treasure Coast girls for sex using Snapchat, sheriff's office says

A man who authorities said targeted underage Treasure Coast girls for sex using the social media app Snapchat has been arrested on the west coast of Florida.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Blaine Korbin Hulten, 21, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Pinellas County on Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said Hulten — whose address is listed as Largo, Florida — fled Martin County after learning that detectives were investigating his social media activity.

According to the sheriff's office, a Martin County school resource deputy learned that Hulten was taking underage girls to the mall to buy underwear. That deputy alerted the Martin County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division, which started looking into the claims.

Detectives believe Hulten targeted multiple Treasure Coast girls using Snapchat going as far back as January using the profile names Blainefirerx, firex1, and cstripe623.

In addition, the sheriff's office said Hulten had sexual contact with two Treasure Coast girls, one as young as 13.

MCSO Chief Deputy John Budensiek said Hulten met those girls at Langford Park in Jensen Beach, then started communicating with them on Snapchat.

"At some point, had a relationship with both of them, it looks like that this point, and recorded the interactions that he had," Budensiek said.

WPTV Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek speaks to WPTV on April 14, 2022.

Hulten is under arrest for lewd and lascivious battery, as well as at least 40 more charges including transmitting harmful material, production of child pornography, solicitation, and traveling to meet a minor.

"It's scary to think that there's people like that," Budensiek said. "Complete disregard for the law. Really acting out in the open for anybody for see, including our detectives."

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said it's possible there may be more victims. If you or your children have had any contact with Hulten, call the MCSO's Criminal Investigations Division at 772-220-7060.

"We have gone through his information. Our detectives are still mining, data mining his cell phone information," Budensiek said. "We believe there's at least six victims total."

The Martin County School District shared word of Hulten's arrest on Facebook, urging families to "continue speaking with your children about practicing safe habits when using social media."

Hulten was in the Pinellas County Jail on $5 million bond, but was brought back to Martin County Thursday night.