Several shots fired when woman's ex showed up, met her new boyfriend
By Lenny Cohen
cw34.com
1 day ago
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Shots rang out moments after a woman’s old boyfriend met her new boyfriend, late Sunday night in Boynton Beach. Police officers were sent to the woman’s home on Tara Lakes Drive W. and found a disturbance with loud yelling, according to the arrest...
A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
A Florida woman has died after she was dropped off at an emergency room while suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly after, the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jerrell Sha'ron Hall.
MIAMI (WSVN) - The passenger who was shot and killed along the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah was a South Florida rapper who went by Baby Cino, and the other victim who was injured has been released from the hospital. Police said 20-year-old Timothy Starks was one of men who came...
Tamara Cornelius, 31, was shot and killed while pumping gas at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., which is approximately 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Cornelius was pregnant and her ex-boyfriend is now a suspect. According to a news release, the shooting occurred on April 8 at...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A Florida woman is accused of murdering her sister at their mother’s home in New Jersey on Tuesday. Angielly Dominguez, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and hindering her own apprehension, according to New Jersey court records. Her arrest came hours...
A one-year-old child who went missing in Florida over the weekend was yesterday found dead in a septic tank, police have said. Jose Lara is thought to have fallen into the tank in a 'tragic accident', the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. On March 27...
A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. A girl is dead and a boy is in the hospital after being shot Thursday night in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County deputies said the two juveniles arrived at Wellington Medical Center. Deputies said...
The son of a billionaire banker died after attempting to save his fiancée, who fell off a boat that was 60 feet tall. The Miami Herald reports Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez was catching sailfish at the Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, Fla. when the unthinkable happened. The...
A man has been arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, Texas police announced. Mathew Wiessing, 25, was arrested for the March 10 shooting and is charged with the murder of Michael Echaniz, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release. Police say Wiessing’s motive...
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
The body of Andreae Lloyd, a pregnant mother who was abducted in Miami-Dade Tuesday, has been found in a wooded area in Homestead. Lloyd’s boyfriend, Xavier Johnson, was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges in the case, Miami-Dade Police said. An arrest report said Johnson confessed to kidnapping and...
A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
Comments / 14