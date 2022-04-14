ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021.

Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

According to the Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, he was sentenced to five years in prison for each count. He will serve both at the same time and will also receive credit for 248 days that he previously served.

On August 8, 2021, Urbana Police were called to a location on South Cottage Grove in response to a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside a residence with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. Officers said the residence belonged to Ray-Davis, his 16-year-old brother and his mother. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Witnesses reported two men ran inside another residence following the shooting. Urbana Police found Ray-Davis and his 16-year-old brother inside the residence that witnesses had told them about. This place belonged to a cousin of Ray-Davis. Officers arrested Ray-Davis, his brother and his cousin.

Officers searched Ray-Davis’ apartment and his cousin’s apartment. In the apartment that Ray-Davis and his brother lived in, officers found a sawed-off shotgun and .45 caliber ammunition. In the other apartment, officers found a .45 caliber firearm, a 9mm firearm on top of the dryer and a duffle bag containing 3 large plastic Ziploc bags filled with cannabis. Officers also found the victim’s fanny pack and car keys in the second apartment.

Urbana Police talked to the 16-year-old and Ray-Davis. The 16-year-old admitted that the .45 caliber firearm was his gun, that he had it out when the victim came over to purchase cannabis from him, and that he shot the victim. He claimed the victim took out a gun and tried to rob him of the cannabis and the gun and that his older brother wrestled the gun away from the victim. Ray-Davis admitted that the cannabis was his, that he took the 9mm from the victim and hid it on top of the dryer, and that he took the victim’s fanny pack from him.

Ray-Davis’s brother was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and was detained in the Champaign County Youth Detention Center pending further proceedings.

WCIA

Autopsy results: Woman dies from chopping wounds

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s body was found in a Decatur house in January. Autopsy results recently revealed that she died from multiple chopping wounds. The Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day stated, “Helena Beams’ injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man facing first degree murder charges in connection to deadly stabbing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges in relation to the death of 49-year-old Nzengeli Mfwamba. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Dominic Fortune will be in court Thursday afternoon. Preliminary investigation indicates that Fortune attacked Mfwamba outside Mfwamba’s home, striking him in the head with a hammer […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
