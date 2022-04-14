Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021.

Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

According to the Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, he was sentenced to five years in prison for each count. He will serve both at the same time and will also receive credit for 248 days that he previously served.

On August 8, 2021, Urbana Police were called to a location on South Cottage Grove in response to a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside a residence with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. Officers said the residence belonged to Ray-Davis, his 16-year-old brother and his mother. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Witnesses reported two men ran inside another residence following the shooting. Urbana Police found Ray-Davis and his 16-year-old brother inside the residence that witnesses had told them about. This place belonged to a cousin of Ray-Davis. Officers arrested Ray-Davis, his brother and his cousin.

Officers searched Ray-Davis’ apartment and his cousin’s apartment. In the apartment that Ray-Davis and his brother lived in, officers found a sawed-off shotgun and .45 caliber ammunition. In the other apartment, officers found a .45 caliber firearm, a 9mm firearm on top of the dryer and a duffle bag containing 3 large plastic Ziploc bags filled with cannabis. Officers also found the victim’s fanny pack and car keys in the second apartment.

Urbana Police talked to the 16-year-old and Ray-Davis. The 16-year-old admitted that the .45 caliber firearm was his gun, that he had it out when the victim came over to purchase cannabis from him, and that he shot the victim. He claimed the victim took out a gun and tried to rob him of the cannabis and the gun and that his older brother wrestled the gun away from the victim. Ray-Davis admitted that the cannabis was his, that he took the 9mm from the victim and hid it on top of the dryer, and that he took the victim’s fanny pack from him.

Ray-Davis’s brother was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and was detained in the Champaign County Youth Detention Center pending further proceedings.

