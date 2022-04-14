ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

House of Grace Church Announces C.A. Dunlap Scholarship for Students

By KaJeza Hawkins
WHIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 2022 C.A. Dunlap Scholarship is looking for high school seniors and students in college. Four $500 scholarships will be given out to eligible students in Muskingum or Perry County. The scholarship is made possible through ‘Grace In Action,’ which is ran by the House of Grace...

whiznews.com

