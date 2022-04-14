House of Grace Church Announces C.A. Dunlap Scholarship for Students

Mary L. Roberts, 84, of Mount Perry, passed away at 8:00 p.m. Friday April 8, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. She was born on April 28, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Maneely) Gardner. She was a lifelong farmer. She is survived by three children Raymond (Michelle) Roberts of Zanesville, Joe (Penny) Roberts of Crooksville, and Mary Brown. Seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Roberts, one sister Shirley Howard and one brother Charles Gardner, Jr. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Wed. April 13, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thur. April 14, 2022 with Jeep Graham officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO