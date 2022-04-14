Pirates agree to 2-year deal with All-Star CF Reynolds

Blue Jays Pirates Spring Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds tosses his bat after striking out during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky)

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million.

The agreement, announced Thursday, will pay Reynolds $6.75 million per season.

Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.

The 27-year-old Reynolds has blossomed with the Pirates after coming over in the January 2018 trade that sent center fielder Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco. Reynolds reached the majors in 2019 and moved to center field in 2021, hitting .302 with 24 homers and 90 RBIs and becoming a finalist for a Gold Glove.

Reynolds is batting .227 with one home run in five games so far this season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates are off to a 2-3 start heading into Thursday night's game against Washington.

The agreement comes two days after Pittsburgh signed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract.

