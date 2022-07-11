ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Divorce, Defamation Lawsuit and More

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for less than two years, but they've weathered a ton of ups and downs since their 2016 split.

The Oscar nominee and the Aquaman star met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary , which began production in early 2009. At the time, Depp was in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Paradis , with whom he shares daughter Lily-Rose (born in 1999) and son Jack (born in 2002).

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the French singer announced their separation in June 2012. He and Heard began dating that same year, but they didn't make their first official appearance as a couple until January 2014 when they attended a gala together.

The duo tied the knot in February 2015 during a low-key ceremony at Depp's home, then had a larger, more lavish celebration in the Bahamas on the actor's private island.

"Nothing is a dramatic change," Heard told Elle magazine in June 2015 after the pair's nuptials. "We've been together for a long time now, so it's been a fairly organic process. I have a fiercely independent spirit."

The trouble, however, began right away. Shortly after their marriage, Heard and Depp made headlines when they brought their two dogs , Pistol and Boo, to Australia without proper documentation. The country has strict animal quarantine rules because of its many unique species of flora and fauna.

As a result of their settlement with the nation, the pair later recorded a much-discussed apology video in which they talked about the importance of biosecurity. "Australia's a wonderful island with a treasure trove of unique plants, animals and people," Heard began in the video, which was released in April 2016. Depp added, "It has to be protected."

One month later, the couple called it quits. The Magic Mike XXL actress filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Two days after filing, Heard accused her estranged husband of domestic violence and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

A rep for the Finding Neverland actor denied the allegations in a statement at the time, saying: “Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life. Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly.”

In August 2016, the pair reached a settlement, and their divorce was finalized in January 2017 . The tumult, however, continued long after their split.

Keep scrolling for a look back at all of Depp and Heard's ups and downs.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

