ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ricketts, Orr and all 13 women Nebraska state senators condemn Herbster over groping allegations

By Paul Hammel
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNb2m_0f9RO2Fm00

The Nebraska State Capitol Building on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s governor, a former governor and all 13 women senators in the State Legislature issued statements Thursday expressing horror at allegations of groping aimed at Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ze3B5_0f9RO2Fm00

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts  (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner)

Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr and the state senators also expressed support for the eight women who came forward, including Republican State Sen. Julie Slama, who confirmed witness accounts that Herbster had reached up her skirt at a GOP event. Ricketts and Orr are also Republicans.

Eight women

Six women told the Nebraska Examiner that the now-67-year-old candidate had groped them on their buttocks, outside of their clothes, during political events or beauty pageants.

One woman said she was cornered in a private setting and kissed forcibly by Herbster.

Slama said in a statement Thursday that she was 22 when the incident with Herbster took place. She had previously confirmed to the Examiner that Herbster had reached under her skirt and touched her inappropriately at a GOP event.

In the statement, Slama said she had referred to the incident, without naming Herbster,  in a February floor speech at the Legislature and had prayed that she would not have to “relive this trauma.”

State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling
(Courtesy of Unicameral Information Office)

“I am not seeking media attention or any other gain,” she wrote. “I simply was not going to lie and say it did not occur.”

Each woman interviewed for the article said she was grabbed, not inadvertently grazed, by Herbster.

Herbster’s campaign denied the allegations when confronted with them Wednesday.

‘False and baseless’

A campaign spokeswoman called the article “a political hit-piece built on 100% false and baseless claims” and an attack by the “political establishment.”

On Thursday, Herbster put out his own statement that again said the accusations were 100% false. “For over thirty years, I’ve employed hundreds of people. I’ve respected and empowered women to run my company, my farm and now my campaign. Not once has my integrity EVER been challenged in this manner,” he said in the statement. Herbster again said the article was politically motivated.

Ricketts called the accounts of the women “ beyond horrible.”

“Charles W. Herbster should beg forgiveness of the women he has preyed upon and seek treatment. Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership,” Ricketts said in a statement.

Orr, who was governor from 1987 to 1991, called on men who have witnessed such behavior to feel responsible to come forward, as well.

‘An issue of character’

Both Ricketts and Orr are supporting another GOP candidate, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, in the spring governor’s primary. Slama served as a press secretary for Ricketts’ 2018 campaign before being named by the governor in December of that year to fill a vacancy in the State Legislature.

The statement from the female state senators — both Republicans and Democrats — said the allegations go beyond politics.

State Sen. Julie Slama said in a tweet that this is the dress she wore at the Douglas County Republican Party dinner where she says Charles Herbster touched her inappropriately without her consent.

“Sexual assault is despicable and damaging. This is not a question of politics — it is an issue of character and basic human decency,” the statement said. “Charles Herbster’s behavior is completely unacceptable for anyone, especially someone seeking a public office of authority and trust.”

Pillen said in a statement, “All Nebraskans are called to be examples to our families, and Nebraska leaders are called to be exampes to our families, communities and the state of Nebraska.”

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, another candidate seeking the GOP nomination for governor, called on Nebraskans to “listen to and stand with the victims.”

Jane Kleeb, the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, called the allegations “reprehensible” and called on voters to back the Democrat in the gubernatorial race, State Sen. Carol Blood.

One supporter of Herbster, former Omaha Mayor and U.S. Rep. Hal Daub, criticized the Examiner’s report, saying journalists should be “drilling down” on the “origins of the story,” suggesting that it was Ricketts and his camp who pushed for the story.

Then, Daub added, “ Maybe ask Sen. Slama what she was wearing. Was she nude? Was she wearing a one-piece or two-piece?”

Slama, upon hearing Daub’s comments, posted a picture of the dress she wore at the GOP event.

During an interview on KFAB radio Thursday afternoon, Slama said it was comments like Daub’s that “ keeps women from coming forward.”

“Clothes don’t equal consent,” Slama added.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert defended Slama against Daub’s “demeaning” attack. She said both Daub and Herbster should be “embarrassed by their conduct.”

“The allegations by eight women against Charles Herbster are deeply troubling,” Stothert said. “If the allegations of sexual assault are true, they are actions that disqualify Mr. Herbster from serving as governor of Nebraska.”

Nebraska Examiner political reporter Aaron Sanderford contributed to this report.

The post Ricketts, Orr and all 13 women Nebraska state senators condemn Herbster over groping allegations appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

GOP March Madness: Ricketts vs Herbster

Charles Herbster's less than friendly request that Gov. Pete Ricketts stay out of the GOP governor's race is being roundly ignored by Ricketts, who is repeating—and repeating—his claim that Herbster would be a "terrible" Governor. With the May 10th primary looming, this past week has been one fight...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Gov. Ricketts proclaims Agriculture Week in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation on Monday to designate March 20 to March 26, 2022 as “Agriculture Week” in Nebraska. The Governor issued the proclamation at the State Capitol, where he was joined by leaders from Nebraska’s agriculture community. “Nebraska agriculture powers our...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Daub
Person
Jean Stothert
Person
Carol Blood
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Julie Slama
Person
Brett Lindstrom
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Democratic Party#Condemn#The Nebraska Examiner#The State Legislature#Gop#Republicans#Ster
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
The Independent

Utah governor vetoes bill banning transgender children from girls’ sports citing high suicide rates

Utah governor Spencer Cox has been praised by LGBT+ campaigners after he vetoed a bill that would ban transgender students from taking part in girls’ sports.In a rebuke to Republicans on Tuesday, the governor called on legislators and supporters of the Utah bill to show “compassion” to transgender children, who he said were being unfairly targeted by Republicans with sports bans. “I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting,” wrote Mr Cox of the arguments around transgender participation in sports. “When in doubt, however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy...
POLITICS
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
309
Followers
307
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy