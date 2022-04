AEW’s Adam Cole was recently interviewed by Fightful.com, and made the following comments regarding the health of WWE’s Paul “Triple H” Levesque:. “I’ve made it very apparent and very clear for a very long time, both during my time in NXT and post NXT, that I think the world of Triple H. I learned so much from him. He was a huge, huge mentor to me. So to get that news was really disheartening because I know how much professional wrestling means to a guy like Hunter. However, at the same time, his health is the most important thing and his family is the most important thing. So I’m glad that he’s able to take care of himself and make sure he needs to do what he has to do to get on that track.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO