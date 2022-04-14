ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Stretchy Dress Pants Make Going Back to the Office Easier and Comfier

By Bernadette Deron
Though some of Us started making our grand return to the office earlier this year, we're still not totally used to it. Even if we're working on a hybrid scale, the days that we have to wake up and get dressed haven't gotten any easier. After all, we have pretty much exclusively worn sweats during the work week for the majority of the past two years!

We need to get out of that athleisure rut, but why sacrifice comfort just because we have to put together professional looks? Stretchy pants like this pair that we found from Ginasy could be the life-saving bottoms we all need!

Get the Ginasy Stretch Pull On Dress Pants for $40 at Amazon!

The pants are made from the same type of material you would expect from a pair of ponte leggings. It offers a four-way stretch quality with plenty of spandex, but not too much — ensuring that the fabric still retains its structure. That's the key to making these bottoms look more like sleek pants and less like casual leggings!

It doesn't stop there — there are other details that give off the illusion of dress pants. Even though they have a pull-on style, the top of the pant is stitched similar to professional slacks, plus there are pockets on the sides of the hips! There are also pockets on the back which help nail the pant look even more.

Get the Ginasy Stretch Pull On Dress Pants for $40 at Amazon!

Slipping into these pants feels "like wearing thick spandex to work" while still looking office-appropriate, according to reviewers. So many other shoppers echoed that same sentiment, adding that the fit and the quality of the material are both incredible. It's no surprise that these pants have earned thousands of five-star reviews! They come in multiple colors so that you can wear a different pair each day you're commuting. Intrigued? If you want more comfy pant options for the office, we also adore these NYDJ knit trousers , these Vince Camuto pants and this chino pant !

Get the Ginasy Stretch Pull On Dress Pants for $40 at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Ginasy and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

